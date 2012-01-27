Trailer: The Making of Jimmer

Growing up, Jimmer Fredette always dreamed of playing in the NBA. Years later, after being named college basketball’s Player of the Year by almost every outlet, he achieved more than he could have ever dreamed. The Making of Jimmer tells the story of how Jimmer came to conquer the world of college hoops, as well as the trials and tribulations he encountered along the way. Check out the trailer:
Here’s the cover:
What do you think?
I expected a lot more from him this year. Maybe it’s just because he plays with the Kings but his game is way off.
His story is probably not too special but his college years are worth being documented. I mean I would give my college diploma to be a BYU student when jimmer lit up the whole NCAA. That was exciting as hell.
I think he is still adjusting to the NBA pace. I mean, the players in the NBA are much bigger, better and faster then the college players. He will be able to adjust, and when he does, he could contribute for Sacramento. He won’t be an All-Star but he could be a role player.