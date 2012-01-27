Trailer: The Making of Jimmer

01.27.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

Growing up, Jimmer Fredette always dreamed of playing in the NBA. Years later, after being named college basketball’s Player of the Year by almost every outlet, he achieved more than he could have ever dreamed. The Making of Jimmer tells the story of how Jimmer came to conquer the world of college hoops, as well as the trials and tribulations he encountered along the way. Check out the trailer:

Here’s the cover:

What do you think?

