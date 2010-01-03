Trapped in the Phone Booth

Perhaps you’ve noticed a trend with the Orlando Magic: While Dwight Howard‘s shot attempts have noticeably decreased — 9.0 FGA per game this season versus 12.4 FGA last season — it only pops up as a serious issue when they lose a game. And seeing as Orlando is 24-9, third-place in the East, that hasn’t been often … It’s not like Stan Van Gundy has changed the offense, so some will look at the summer roster turnover and figure the difference is that Hedo Turkoglu was a playmaker who would look for Dwight, while Vince Carter just looks for Vince Carter. It’s not that simple. There have been nights where Dwight and Vince are quiet offensively and the team still wins. Here’s what most likely happened: Orlando made the Finals, people realized Dwight was becoming Young Shaq-ish, and while he was supposed to be adding layers to his game in the offseason, coaches studied and came up with better game plans. It’s not like the Magic are actively ignoring him … Last night was a typical example. Dwight got off just seven FG attempts (9 pts, 3-7 FG, 3-8 FT) in a loss to Chicago while his squad launched 37 threes, but you have to give credit to the defense of Joakim Noah and Brad Miller for making to difficult for Dwight to get those easy looks he needs … One guy who hasn’t had a problem getting buckets is Derrick Rose, who dropped 30 points Saturday and is averaging 23 per game during Chicago’s four-game win streak … First quarter of Cavs/Nets, LeBron came charging down the lane and Anderson Varejao hit him with a Rainier Beach No-Look, leading to ‘Bron crushing a dunk on Brook Lopez, slapping the ground upon landing, and whipping his arm backwards like he was Jackie Chan. (Note from Dime’s Austin Burton: “The Rainier Beach No-Look is when you’re looking at the guy the entire time, then you look away just as you’re in the middle of delivering the pass, but the announcers still call it a ‘no-look.’ Or you can look at the guy while you make the pass, but spin away quickly right after, either way. I made it up after seeing dudes at Rainier Beach H.S. in Seattle — Nate Robinson, Rodrick Stewart [Kansas], Lodrick Stewart [USC] and Terrence Williams — doing it all the time in high school.”) … That play set the tone for the rest of the game, as it seemed LeBron (28 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) was always on the run and scoring at the rim, whether he was driving or cutting or dunking on the break. Hard to imagine how the Nets could keep losing track of a 6-8, 260 cat who just happens to be the one you (presumably) geared your whole defensive strategy around … Jersey actually kept it respectable, but LBJ set up the dagger when he split a double-team and hit Varejao for a prettier Rainier Beach No-Look that put the Cavs up 12 late in the fourth … Michael Redd had a throwback game, dropping 27 points on the Thunder in Milwaukee’s overtime win. Watching Redd this year has been painful at times — he has stretches where it’s like he’s trying to convince himself the Bucks are still his team when it’s clearly the Brandon Jennings/Andrew Bogut show, but Redd’s teammates go along with it because he’s the elder statesman and still has their respect. Yesterday he had it going, though: Redd scored the first six points of OT, including a step-back from about 20 feet over Jeff Green, and another step-back from the same spot over Thabo Sefolosha that he set up with some old-man mixtape moves … The last time Monta Ellis and Brandon Roy went head-to-head, Monta showed his underrated/under-utilized defensive skills by keeping B-Roy in check while getting buckets on the other end to almost single-handedly beat Portland. This time Monta couldn’t stop B-Roy, who put up 37 points while leading the short-handed Blazers to a win. LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Steve Blake (illness) were among those sitting out. “I can’t win a game by myself,” Monta told reporters afterward. “It just wasn’t there tonight. Nobody played up to their ability.” … You thought all Anthony Morrow could do was shoot? One time he up-faked Roy, drove baseline and hammered on three guys, or basically half of Portland’s healthy roster … Other stat lines from Saturday: O.J. Mayo scored 25 to lead the Grizzlies past the Suns; Stephen Jackson dropped 35 on the Heat in a Bobcats win (Michael Beasley‘s blowout Afro is a thing of beauty); Dirk Nowitzki put up 25 points to beat the Kings; Tim Duncan scored 23 as the Spurs beat the Wizards and nobody got shot or pistol-whipped; Ray Allen had 23 points as Boston beat Toronto despite missing KG, Pierce and Rondo; Ty Lawson had 23, nine dimes and three steals as Denver beat Utah without Chauncey or ‘Melo; Roy Hibbert posted 21 points and three blocks to lead Indy past Minnesota; and Chris Paul put up 28 and nine assists to help the Hornets edge the Rockets … During the highlight clip of that N.O. game, NBA TV’s Kyle Montgomery called David West “The 17-Foot Assassin.” Nice try, but it sounds more like a porn title typo than a nickname … We’re out like cornrows …