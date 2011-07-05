Travis Outlaw Hopes To Rebound From A Lost Season; Other Teams Still Interested In Omri Casspi

After a year in which he might’ve been the biggest free agent bust of the summer, Travis Outlaw is putting an emphasis on this upcoming year. Actually, it’s his cousin, Chris, who told The Dispatch that there were other issues last year that affected him. He used words like “stressed” and “couldn’t get motivated” and “pressure.” Maybe no one realized it, but that type of pressure comes with $35 million. A few years ago, Outlaw was one of the most dangerous sixth men in the league, a guy who would come in off the bench and cause mismatches with his size and shooting ability. He could make a huge difference in whether Deron Williams feels confident enough to stay. If you’re a Nets fan, who else can you count on from the perimeter to score? There isn’t much else there. They desperately need Outlaw to live up to that contract … It sounds like Cleveland wasn’t the only team that wanted Omri Casspi. Marc Stein tweeted that the Knicks and Spurs have been after the young small forward for a minute now, probably lusting after his three-point shooting and athleticism. Our guess is that the Cavs won’t trade him unless an offer comes through that they can’t refuse. Casspi won’t ever be a great player, but he’s the type of guy every contender can use because of his unselfishness and ability to both fit in and stand out. That’s a tough trait to figure out … Serge Ibaka admits that if a lockout gets rid of the season, he would like to return to Spain and play. When all this talk about a lost season started, we didn’t believe too many players would run to Europe. But with each passing day, someone else speaks up. While it’s still too difficult to get out of a contract, all of those free agents might be able to find their way onto teams across the ocean. The problem is that most teams don’t want to sign players who will bounce at the first sight of a new labor deal. It’s a problem that’s already come up in the recruitment of Patty Mills, who may or may not be back in Portland next season. Besides many of the jobs that are open in other leagues are low-paying. How many NBA guys could swallow their egos and play for virtually nothing (in their eyes)? … Marcin Gortat plans to play for Poland in EuroBasket 2011 in Lithuania … And all 12 players on the USA team scored (James Bell led the way with 16) in a 83-54 thumping of Canada to stay undefeated in the U19 World Championships … We’re out like Outlaw’s confidence.
Travis Outlaw is my worst nightmare. He got benched in favor of Stephen Graham, that should never happen. Mikhail Prokhorov should just give him 28 million to go away, he can afford it.
Team USA kicked Canada’s ass to stay undefeated in the European Championship?! Damn, looks like we have some new colonies over here then…
Team USA in the U19 European Championships? European?
^^ You mean USA and Canada aren’t in Europe?? What about Mexico? No? Damn.
“How many NBA guys could swallow their egos and play for virtually nothing (in their eyes)?” if u have played in the league, u can make WAY more in europe than the league minimum, also it’s tax free.
Whilst I like Casspi in Cleveland, the easiest position for The Cavs to fill with their trade exception is SF so if they can get MOAR DRAFT PICKS in exchange for Casspi then I’d be very favorable of them going in that direction. However Casspi will always be useful so I’d rather them not just give him away.
Travis Outlaw is A LOT better than how he played last year… however he is still not worth anything near the amount he is being paid… never was, never will be.
” If you’re a Nets fan,….”
HAHAHAHA. LOLOLOLOL. comical! when did the Nets get fans?
Travis Outlaw is a decent ball player, reminds me of stacey augmon; kinda. but the guy aint worth $35mil. and if the hopes of New Jersey..errr…Brooklyn Nets resigning Deron Williams resting on Travis Outlaw–then sheeeeeeit, kiss Derons light ass goodbye.
btw…damn Billy King.
has anyone noticed how much the Nets gave up to get Deron Williams? …allstar point guard in Devin Harris and TWO #3 draft lottery picks…TWO! (derrick favors and Enes Kanter).
@ spit hot fiyah
” if u have played in the league, u can make WAY more in europe than the league minimum, also it’s tax free.”
It’s not income-tax-free everywhere in Europe. It depends on the country. However i do agree there’s potential to make more money. Childress did it, and laughed all the way to the bank…. in Euro dollars.
Man, oh man. Biggest news of the day involve Travis Outlaw and Omri Casspi …. when we should be talking about the NBA summer league. This lockout is gonna be painful.
@ pipdaddyy – it’s gonna be DAMN painful! :'(
why is everone assuming things are tax free over here? half your earning will be taken…ain’t no florida over here:D
Whow, Travis Outlaw, $35 mil, i didn’t know that they were gonna be giving this guy that kinda cash.
Yet another example of why we have a lockout. Teams throwing money at guys who are not proven players. A player has a decent to good season or two. Then a team throws money at the guy hoping that he will only get better and become a star. I hope teams learn a hard lesson from all this and stop spending large amounts of money on players without knowing for sure of their potential.
What is an NBA player’s living expenses? Do NBA players really need so much money? I have to live on a $30,000 dollar yearly income. Thats like .5% of what most NBA players make. CRAZY.
@Alonzo
…and why are you painting all of Europe with the same brush?? Not all european countries have income tax. Most do, a few don’t. Each country is different.
Some of you need to take Economics classes. They didn’t pay him 35M over 5 years just to play basketball. They paid him 20M over 5 years and then had to throw in another 15M to play basketball for the 12 win New Jersey Nets.
You take a pay cut to play for a championship team. You accept a pay raise to play for a lottery team.
@ First & Foremost
Good point, but players take a pay cut to play for a championship team, but sacrifice playing time with a greater chance to win a ring.
Yet when they play for a lottery team, there are better chances to get decent playing time.
Funny how the Timberwolves have been waiting so long for Ricky Rubio to come over to play with the big boys… and BAM the lockout hits. Its like “Welcome to the NBA, now you gotta decide if you wanna stay and see a soap opera, or go back and continue playing bball in your home country?”
Haha I must admit that was a good one first & foremost
Who thought it was a good idea to give Travis Outlaw $35 million? lol
@18 – Class is in session…
Grab a pencil, draw an XY Axis.
If your friend hooked you up with a girl, depending on how hot this girl was would determine how much you charged to go on a date.
On the X axis, make 10 tick marks. Label them 1 through 10. On the Y axis, make 10 tick marks and label those, in increments of $100.
If the girl is really bangin’ you’d do it for free (10,0). The uglier she is the more you charge to take her on a date (1,$900).
In this scenario, Attractiveness (X-axis) and Price (Y-Axis) have a negative relationship.
Bonus: Draw your own conclusion.
Ur a fuckin nut F&F lmao
Ive had enough of XY axis in algebra class thank you lol