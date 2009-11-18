Travis Outlaw out 3-5 months

What was initially diagnosed as a 6-8 week foot injury for Travis Outlaw will now keep the Blazers’ second-best clutch player out for three to five months following surgery earlier today.
According to the Oregonian, Outlaw’s foot had been bothering up for a few days leading up to Saturday’s win against Charlotte, when he suffered the fracture:
“He had been complaining about his foot for a couple of games now,” (Brandon) Roy said of his best friend. “So I was like, ‘Trav, you sure you don’t have a stress fracture?'”
Little did either know, but 20 seconds into Outlaw’s night on Saturday, Roy’s suspicion would bear true.
In a development that delivered a long-term blow to the team’s depth and playing style, Outlaw on Saturday broke a bone in his left foot while playing defense 20 seconds after entering the Blazers’ 80-74 win Charlotte.
Team-wise, this obviously hurts Portland, but they can reasonably withstand losing Outlaw since they’ve got depth at the forward spots. Individually, this is a contract year for Outlaw (like it is for seemingly everybody) so he’ll have a small window — or no window — to make a strong case for a big contract.
In the meantime, Travis will have plenty of time to be around his customized cars. Check out Dime #52 where he shows us his collection.
What the hell is up with Portland and all these damn injuries? Oden, Webster and now Outlaw…
Bo Outlaw is still playing?
He kinda looks like Rodman in that picture, too bad he don’t play like him
@ 1
Dude, Oden hurt is not breaking news.
Webster? like the tv show Webster, the little guy? makes sense
He looks like Ace from Paid in Full..
We tryna eat out here B!!
Any Blazer fan knows Outlaw is wayyy overrated in the national media. The Blazer announcers don’t even like him because he’s terrible on defense, takes awful shots, and can’t get an offensive board to save his life (outside of the cram on Rudy Gay’s head). The Blazers have been needing to trade him for years, but of course they wait too long. If other teams actually think that he’s good, trade him Pritchard!!! Get someone who is older and isn’t soft like the rest of the team.
since he’s ‘clutch’ im surprised that not more ppl think he’s the 2nd best player on the blazers, since u know, clutch is the ultimate judge of how good you are. Just like Roger Mason Jr is the 2nd best player on the Spurs after Ginobili
Who’s going to get his minutes, fantasy-wise? Martell Webster? Rudy Fernandez?
I hope Rudy Fernandez gets his minutes. I’m not sure if he’s one of those good role players, or a potential starter. I wonder what he could do with more consistent minutes/opportunities.
At least he has awesome photos! : ) Maybe that will help ease the pain.