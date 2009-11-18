Travis Outlaw out 3-5 months

What was initially diagnosed as a 6-8 week foot injury for Travis Outlaw will now keep the Blazers’ second-best clutch player out for three to five months following surgery earlier today.

According to the Oregonian, Outlaw’s foot had been bothering up for a few days leading up to Saturday’s win against Charlotte, when he suffered the fracture:

“He had been complaining about his foot for a couple of games now,” (Brandon) Roy said of his best friend. “So I was like, ‘Trav, you sure you don’t have a stress fracture?'” Little did either know, but 20 seconds into Outlaw’s night on Saturday, Roy’s suspicion would bear true. In a development that delivered a long-term blow to the team’s depth and playing style, Outlaw on Saturday broke a bone in his left foot while playing defense 20 seconds after entering the Blazers’ 80-74 win Charlotte.

Team-wise, this obviously hurts Portland, but they can reasonably withstand losing Outlaw since they’ve got depth at the forward spots. Individually, this is a contract year for Outlaw (like it is for seemingly everybody) so he’ll have a small window — or no window — to make a strong case for a big contract.

