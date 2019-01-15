Getty Image

Point guard Tre Jones is a key component for the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and, while only a freshman, he operates as a steady hand that helps the best team in the country in a variety of different ways. However, Jones was forced to the sideline early on Monday evening, as the 6’2 lead guard suffered what appears to be a right shoulder injury during the first half against Syracuse.

Jones dove for a loose ball early in the first half and hit shoulder-to-shoulder with a Syracuse player doing the same, with Jones ending up on the worst end of the collision.