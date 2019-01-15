Tre Jones Was Forced To Exit Duke’s Game Against Syracuse With An Apparent Shoulder Injury

01.14.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Point guard Tre Jones is a key component for the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and, while only a freshman, he operates as a steady hand that helps the best team in the country in a variety of different ways. However, Jones was forced to the sideline early on Monday evening, as the 6’2 lead guard suffered what appears to be a right shoulder injury during the first half against Syracuse.

Jones dove for a loose ball early in the first half and hit shoulder-to-shoulder with a Syracuse player doing the same, with Jones ending up on the worst end of the collision.

Around The Web

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSTre Jones

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP