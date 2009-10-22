Trevor Ariza & Aaron Brooks Rock The “House” In Houston

With the season still a week away, two of Houston’s hottest stars found time this past weekend to get down. Rockin’ only the freshest gear, Trevor Ariza and Aaron Brooks were in the house along with hip-hop legend Bun B as House of Hoops opened not one, but two new locations in H-Town. Crazy considering so many cities would love to have one.

The first location (Galleria Mall) saw a packed and energetic grand opening event which featured a Q&A session with Ariza. After that, host Bun B presented awards to two of Houston’s top high school basketball players – Brandon Peters (Yates High School) and Courtney Williams (North Shore High School) – that Dime had called out as Players to Watch this season.

The second location (Northline Mall) saw an equally-packed and up-beat event, however this spot featured a Q&A with Brooks. After Brooks answered questions from the audience and talked about his on-court shoe this season, the Nike Cradle Low, two more of Houston’s top high school basketball players – Tobi Oyedeji (Bellaire High School) and Anthony Collins (Westbury Christian School) – were honored.

Earlier in the day, Chainlink Fundamentals put on a free skills clinic for local ballers at Houston’s legendary Fonde Rec Center.