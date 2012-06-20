Trevor Ariza Gets His Ankles Broken At The Drew League

Ever since Trevor Ariza left the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s been nowhere near the NBA Finals. This year he finds himself at the Drew League, hooping it up to stay in shape during the offseason. But the Drew League has some real talent, as Ariza found out. Check out the video of him getting completely crossed up below.

h/t TBJ

What’s the most devastating crossover you’ve ever seen?

