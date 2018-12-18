Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns trading Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards was one of the most bizarre deals in recent memory, as the original trade was a three-team deal that fell apart because no one could agree on which Memphis player with the last name Brooks was supposed to be included.

Once that trade broke down and was deemed “dead,” there was an air of confusion around the league and frustration from the parties involved. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers had said their goodbyes in the Washington locker room already, only to find out they were, at least briefly, sticking around. Dillon Brooks was appreciative of the vote of support he received from the Grizzlies refusing to deal him, but MarShon Brooks was left to deal with the result of learning he was not quite as wanted.

And then there was Ariza, who thought he was finally escaping Phoenix, a team that never made sense for the veteran wing to join when he signed his one-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. On Sunday, the Wizards and Suns agreed to cut the Grizzlies out and just do the deal with the same pieces from the three-teamer, with Rivers and Oubre going to Phoenix for Ariza. It was a bit strange, considering they had involved Memphis for a reason in initial talks and one would assume that was because the Suns didn’t really want that package.

The Suns’ decision-making in this trade has only gotten more curious as the deal became official with a trade call on Monday and word broke that Rivers was being waived by Phoenix to let him hit the free agent market and sign with a contender — funny enough, he’s expected to join Memphis.