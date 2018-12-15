The Trevor Ariza Trade Is Reportedly ‘Dead’ Over Which Brooks — Dillon Or MarShon — Phoenix Would Acquire

12.14.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday night, reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns were in advanced talks to trade Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards in a multi-team deal. The much-sought-after veteran forward had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and it seemed his ordeal was finally coming to a conclusion.

Woj reported that the Suns were close to finalizing a deal to send Ariza to the Wizards, and in exchange, Washington would send Kelly Oubre to Memphis, and the Grizzlies would send Wayne Selden and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix, along with Austin Rivers.

Except, there appeared to be some confusion over which “Brooks” they were referring to. After Woj mentioned Dillon’s name in one of his ensuing tweets, he later clarified that it was MarShon Brooks instead. However, Arizona radio host John Gambadoro soon tweeted that it was, indeed, Dillon.

Now, there are multiple reports that the deal is a goner due to the confusion because Memphis does not want to part with Dillon Brooks.

TAGSDillon BrooksMarshon BrooksMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTrevor Ariza

