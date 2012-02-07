Trevor Booker’s Monster Slam on Aaron Gray and the Raptors

Ahh, the pick and roll … the giver of the majority of NBA dunk highlights. Teams generally don’t defend it well, don’t rotate quickly, and the result is an offensive player rolling down the heart of the lane with nothing between him and the rim and the SportsCenter highlights in his head.
Example: Trevor Booker‘s cram last night on Aaron Gray and the Toronto Raptors:
And Javale up to his old tricks! LOL!
the real highlight here is nick young’s first ever career assist! the guy never passes the ball except for this play.
Why did I watch this like 3 times just to make sure that that was actually Nick Young making the assist?
the 5 time 5 time 5 time wcw champion!
bout time trevor booked yammed on someone.
bout time trevor booker yammed on someone.