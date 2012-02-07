Trevor Booker’s Monster Slam on Aaron Gray and the Raptors

#Dunks #Video
02.07.12 7 years ago 6 Comments

Ahh, the pick and roll … the giver of the majority of NBA dunk highlights. Teams generally don’t defend it well, don’t rotate quickly, and the result is an offensive player rolling down the heart of the lane with nothing between him and the rim and the SportsCenter highlights in his head.

Example: Trevor Booker‘s cram last night on Aaron Gray and the Toronto Raptors:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSAaron GrayDimeMagDUNKSHIGHLIGHTSReal StoriesTORONTO RAPTORSTrevor BookervideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP