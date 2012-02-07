Trevor Booker’s Monster Slam on Aaron Gray and the Raptors

Ahh, the pick and roll … the giver of the majority of NBA dunk highlights. Teams generally don’t defend it well, don’t rotate quickly, and the result is an offensive player rolling down the heart of the lane with nothing between him and the rim and the SportsCenter highlights in his head.

Example: Trevor Booker‘s cram last night on Aaron Gray and the Toronto Raptors:

