Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day Included A Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Trevor Lawrence, barring a gigantic surprise, is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Still, Lawrence got the chance to show off why he’s considered such a remarkable quarterback prospect on Friday morning at Clemson, and tucked away in the show he put on was a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

NFL Network tweeted out the list of routes that Lawrence would throw during his Pro Day. Most every sort of route that you’d expect was on the list, but tucked away towards the bottom was a route that was called “Kobe,” which was clarified as an 8 yard stop.

Unsurprisingly, Lawrence kept up with the whole “doing a Kobe tribute” thing by putting on a bit of a show. On one of his throws, Lawrence showed off his ability to move around a little bit (I suppose this makes it more of a Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl impression, but I digress) before setting his feet and launching a ball 60 yards down the field directly into the hands of his receiver.

There was also Lawrence flexing a bit and showing off his deep ball when he can just set his feet and let it rip.

TREVOR LAWRENCE ROCKET pic.twitter.com/lg8Q6GCs6C — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 12, 2021

While other signal callers in the 2021 Draft, namely Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson, are considered potential franchise quarterbacks, Lawrence is viewed as a cut above. During his collegiate career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.