Trey Burke Leads Michigan On A Shocking Comeback; LeBron Puts On A Shooting Exhibition

It had been 19 years since Michigan had made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. But dabble in a little Trey Burke, and add in some copious amounts of the Kansas Jayhawks — who have a history of this sort of choking — and it all adds up to the best comeback of March Madness … After overtime, the final score read, 87-85, Michigan, but make no mistake: it wasn’t the Wolverines that won the game. It was their point guard. Trey Burke won this one, whether it was when he was scoring eight points in the final minute of regulation, or hitting two triples from the parking lot to send it to overtime (the second one was so deep, he had to spread his legs as he shot it), or even what he did in the extra frame by making two more deep balls, the second one right in Ben McLemore‘s mug. The dude didn’t even score in the first half, and then finished with 23 points, 10 dimes, and the throbbing hearts of thousands of Jayhawk fans … On the last possession of the game, Elijah Johnson looked like he’d turned the corner. Instead, he kicked it out to Naadir Tharpe, who wasn’t even close on the shot at the buzzer. It was a terrible way to end a game that saw McLemore wake up after falling asleep for two straight weeks (20 points) while Kansas busted out to a 14-point lead. The No. 1 seed shot 68 percent in the first half, and were gutting Michigan like a lion with a bad case of the munchies before Burke donned his Superman coat … How about Mitch McGary? He went for 25 points, 14 rebounds and a couple of enormous buckets in the OT … Louisville took care of business against No. 12 Oregon, 77-69, in one of those games that lacked any real drama. The Cards were never really tested. Even when the Ducks closed what had been an 18-point deficit to six on a Damyean Dotson pull-up with five minutes left, Louisville immediately pushed it back to double-digits. Russ Smith (31 points) was a monster off the bounce, and looked like he was four or five steps ahead of his defender on almost every possession. The ‘Ville is now going to the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the last six years … Behind a huge second half run from Seth Curry (29 points), Duke took down Michigan State to advance, 71-61. Curry canned a number of big shots after halftime, and between that and Rasheed Sulaimon‘s insistence on living at the line (12-for-14), the Spartans slowly wilted despite dominating the glass … And Florida Gulf Coast’s incredible Cinderella run is finally over. They lost to their neighbors from Florida, 62-50. But it wasn’t easy. FGC jumped out to a quick lead and then battled the Gators in a slugfest of a second half … Mike Rosario (14 points) had the play of the day when he threw the ball off an opponent’s back at almost half-court, and then taking it all the way in for a dunk … Keep reading to hear about LeBron James’ revenge game…
Trey Burke Leads Michigan On A Shocking Comeback; LeBron Puts On A Shooting Exhibition
uproxx 03.30.13 5 years ago
