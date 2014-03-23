Trey Burke Sinks The Game-Winning Three-Pointer With 1.6 Secs Left

True, the Jazz weren’t playing any world beaters when the Orlando Magic â€” one of three Eastern Conference teams that have lost more than the Jazz â€” stopped by Saturday night, but they got a victory in the most exciting way imaginable. After Arron Afflalo uncharacteristically missed the back-end of a pair of free throws that would have given the Magic a three-point lead, Gordon Hayward sprinted the length of the court before sending a baseline pass to Trey Burke in the corner.

Burke knocked it down, so at least one of these teams could get a win. Afflalo tried to answer on the other end, but it didn’t happen. Despite the awful records of both teams, Burke kept his cool with the game on the line, which is saying something for a rookie.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.