Trey Starks With The Dunk of the Year

Every year there are candidates, and every year there are dunks that blow those candidates out of the water. Meet Trey Starks. The senior from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo., not only finished with a game-high 22 points as the Hornets won their first state championship since 1984, but the 6-foot guard also jumped over Oakville High School’s Garrett Reeg (who’s listed at 6-6) in the third quarter of Saturday’s game for a monster dunk. Check out the damage after the jump.

What do you think? Dunk of the year?

