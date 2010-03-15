Trey Starks With The Dunk of the Year

Every year there are candidates, and every year there are dunks that blow those candidates out of the water. Meet Trey Starks. The senior from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo., not only finished with a game-high 22 points as the Hornets won their first state championship since 1984, but the 6-foot guard also jumped over Oakville High School’s Garrett Reeg (who’s listed at 6-6) in the third quarter of Saturday’s game for a monster dunk. Check out the damage after the jump.
What do you think? Dunk of the year?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
wow.. that’s pretty sick..
That was ridiculous, but what’s up with the reactions? Biggest non-reaction ever.
Dang that was fresh!
holyyyyyyy shieeeeeeeettt
goddaaaammmmnnnnn
Can’t believe he would make that pass. None the less that was amazing.
Nice. Like, really nice!
before i watch the dunk … why did you start only showing a screenshot on the main page and then only showing the video “after the jump”?
That’s spectacular.
and also … top 5 of the year ,,, its too hard to crown one. at least in my opinion
best dunk i’ve seen in a long time
definitely…it’s crazy how many time you see players jump over each other now in games…
Kermit- the non reaction is what makes it hot! He could’ve gone all KG on the guy, but just standing there was pimp. Like “oh well, I got some nut on you. Sorry.”
damn…. ahhhhhhh damn…damn
that looked like a glitch from nba2k10. it is that ridiculous.
Holy shit. There are some athletic motherfuckers in the game now…
That was pretty sick.
dammmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmnnnn… over the top on an alley-oop… dunk of the year candidate…
what the fuck are these kids eating nowadays?
HOW BOUT THE PASS….NICE
he didn’t get up that high..jumped over a short dude leaning over. not hatin, just sayin
Meeeehhhhhhh……..It was aight. Not like I havent seen something like that
Lol 4.6?!?! I didn’t ask how tall you was…
No one has posted a link yet?
DUNK OF THE YEAR 2o1o:
[www.nba.com]
Note: Totally biased over any dunk like Wade>Varejo cuz DreDala’z from Cap City, IL like me. The only dude who throws it down harder with one hand than AI9 like that on the break is King James himself.