Triple O.G.’s

Last night, NBA fans were given something we’ve never seen before. No, not just LeBron James‘ widely-criticized but highly-viewed “The Decision” TV special, but we saw an unprecedented collection of three superstar teammates form like the Justice League … Think about all the other “Big Three” combos: Bird, McHale and Parish were nowhere near as athletic as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were a different bunch, consisting of one explosive scorer, one Swiss Army Knife in the flesh, and one defensive/rebounding savant. And Pierce, Ray and KG were all at or near the end of their primes when they teamed up. With this new Miami Heat juggernaut, we have three explosive phenoms — maybe the most athletic players at their respective positions in the League — all in their 20’s, playing in an era where the game is tilted to benefit scorers. Since you can’t foul all three of them all game long, Wade/LeBron/Bosh are going to produce some incredible basketball and dominate the highlight reels. You could maybe liken it to Run-TMC, but these guys play defense, too … And as far as championships? They may not admit it out loud, but even the L.A. Lakers fans are worried right now. We still have to see who Pat Riley brings in to fill out the bench and the other two starting spots, but he’s got a monster of a foundation … LATE BREAKING NEWS: Michael Beasley has been traded to the Wolves for draft picks. Purely a money move for Miami could lock up their three superstars, and now Beasley has a lot of free time on his hands in Minneapolis. This should be fun … Did the constant speculation surrounding the big-time free agents (mostly LeBron) get tiresome and repetitive over this past week? Definitely. But no matter how many columns you read today bashing the process, don’t believe the hype. As a collective, the media LOVED this. At DimeMag.com we had a record-breaking day for traffic to our site yesterday, far exceeding anything we’ve ever done during the NBA Finals, All-Star Weekend, the NBA Draft or any other free agency/trade period … So now what? Well, there’s about 180 free agents still looking for work, and 30 teams with roster spots to fill. But obviously all eyes will be on the Heat first. From a money standpoint it won’t be easy constructing a roster when LeBron, Bosh and Wade will take up a lot of cap room, but they’re going to have some ring-hungry vets more than willing to take a pay cut to join the squad. Hell, Robert Horry might come out of retirement and get in line … During the announcement special, we noticed LeBron was asked more about why he left Cleveland and not as much why he didn’t pick New York. That was kind of strange considering how much hype had been devoted to the Knicks and LeBron for the last few years, but with people literally burning LBJ jerseys in the streets of his home state, the Cleveland angle had more drama … And did you see what Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wrote immediately after the announcement? This is simply crazy. No idea why Gilbert is acting like some WWE character, but his Al Davis impersonation was a misstep. Gilbert just murdered any chance his franchise had of ever getting LeBron back someday, maybe after his Miami contract is out or at the tail-end of his career. And you know Gilbert had to have been working on this letter well before LeBron made up his mind. So if he had all this venom stored for LeBron under his tongue the whole time, how would things have played out if LeBron did re-sign with the Cavs? … Meanwhile, somebody was trying their damndest to make Gilbert Arenas the top story of the day. First we were hearing talk that Gilbert was going to play at NYC’s famous Rucker Park at the same time the rest of the world would be watching LeBron, then a rumor started that Gilbert had torn his ACL on Thursday while working out in Chicago. Neither story turned out to be true … Bold prediction: In a few months, pretty much every NBA preview magazine on the newsstand will have LeBron, Wade and Bosh on the cover with corny headlines like “Feel the HEAT!” and “Fire Starters” and “Miami Nice.” Just don’t be surprised … Oh-by-the-way, Jermaine O’Neal is going to the Celtics, Ryan Gomes is headed to the Clippers, David Lee is probably on his way to Golden State in a sign-and-trade, Brendan Haywood is re-signing with Dallas, and the Nets are bringing in Travis Outlaw … Stat lines from the Orlando summer league: Kyle Weaver put up 21 points and 9 assists and Mustafa Shakur dropped 21 points in OKC’s win over the Magic; Paul George had 17 points and 3 steals and won the game with an and-one layup in the final seconds to lead Indiana past Boston; Terrence Williams scored 23 but his Nets lost to Utah; and Gerald Henderson scored 11, including a game-winning tip-in at the buzzer as Charlotte beat Philly … Enjoy the wins when they happen, Bobcats. They’re gonna be hard as s*** to come by in the Southeastern Conference now … We’re out like parity …
cant wait to see what they can do together.
Bold prediction: In a few months, pretty much every NBA preview magazine on the newsstand will have LeBron, Wade and Bosh on the cover with corny headlines like “Feel the HEAT!” and “Fire Starters” and “Miami Nice.” Just don’t be surprised
**SHOTS FUCKING FIRED**
#DIMEMAG all day!
The slew of nicknames the media will throw around will get real old, real quickly. Hopefully something nice sticks. What’s the over/under on number of games before Erik Spoelstra leaves the team for personal reasons while Riles steps in? Ten? Twenty?
LOL I can’t wait to see the rest of the squad lol
Lakers, baby!
1) Dwight
2) Celtics
3) Lebron, Wade and Bosh???
Hell yeah!!!
I’m still in shock. But I stick to my guns… the NBA as we knew it ended around 9:30PM, 7/8/2010. And David Stern will laugh his ass off all the way to the bank on this one.
Even the most casual of fans will be intrigued by this dream team. They will either tune in to watch, or tune in to hate.
I give Bron a lot of guff over his ego. But to make a decision like this.. yes… it took him to swallow some of that King James shit. And he deserves credit, along with Wade and Bosh. It’ll be interesting to see how much money they did turn down. If there is anything good to take from this… is I hope it starts a trend and players stop the decisions just based off money and start making decisions on how they can win.
Pat Riley is just a friggin genius. We’ll see how this unfolds. Maybe not this year, or next… but soon. Miami will be raising multiple trophies over their heads. count on that shit… this is just plain unprecedented.
Dang! The Bobcats are the biggest losers of the night. They’ll never win another game in the Southeast division…ever…
Mike Miller has joined the HEAT.
Oh, and at least you still have Drew Carrey, Cleveland. Told you, ya should have traded him while you could… seasons ago, at least you woulda got something. haha
In other news Miami just trade Beasley to a 2nd round, a future 1st round swap (that should be a very high pick to the heat)and we have room for the Mike Miller sign. The others will all be Veterans Min.
Wade – Chalmers
Mike Miller – Raja Bell
Lebron – Q
Bosh – Haslem
Brad Miller – Joel
Pat Riley
I predict 8 rings in a row.
Only person you can make the argument that the play won a title “by himself” is Hakeem on his first ring. So everyone needs to drop that angle now it’s getting old and everyone knows it’s false. Everyone had significant help to win their rings.
A minute later they dump Beasley to the Wolves, man that was QUICK.
Congrats to the Heat Boys!
If Bosh/Raps work out a sign and trade, and Bosh is making more money than LeBron… well, I’d be interested to read the articles that come out of that, lol.
Dime, put Chalmers on your preview cover. lol… ‘The Next Rondo???’ lol That boy is gonna get hyped up sooo much if he’s the starter, the comparison’s are gonna come. Just or unjust, and probably unjust at the moment.
I respect his God-given talent,but the man is an egotistic idiot.and don’t chalk this up to youth. He’s 7 yrs deep in the league,with a smidgeon of intellect. To do this to the city that raised you on national tv,on an hour long special is ruthless.
Sheeeiit..even cavs fans had to admit the chances of winning one in cleveland were bleak. He could have switched teams,explained to cleveland how they were the best fans ever but he couldn’t make the team better than they were. In short,there were a million other ways to do this. This reeked of tactlessness.Ohh and Dan gilbert is my new fav. Nba owner.
Dime are you serious you’d want lebron back?he is a bball talent .get it right,so’s kobe,jj,melo,durant,dwight..and that’s it. If I could pick talent to work on I’d definitely NOT have him on my premier list. Fu*k outta here. At what point does self respect kick in for an organization,city,fan base ?
Atl really decided to embrace mediocrity for the forseeable future.
And how many cool point can you rack up with a simple tweet ?Well if you’re KD, a gajjillion.
It’ll give us laker fans absolute joy to crush the heat,assuming they come out the east.
Lakers three-peat coming to a tv near you. We’ll even donate the proceeds to cleveland’s downtown businesses.
JeBron Lames is a pussy hole
i hope that mf breaks his ankle on bosh’s foot, bosh falls down and rolls onto dwades knee and then gets a concussion when his head hits the ground
call me a hater, but that was cold what he did to Cleveland…. karma’s a bitch lebron
MELO to the LAKERS. its going to happen.
i never thought i would hate the heat more than i did back in the 90s wit all that knicks/heat beef..
if this trend keeps up the league gunna drop from 30 squads to 4..
CP3 and Melo to NY in 2011
dwight howard to CHI in 2012
i bet Ru Paul’s jaw is sore from all the suckin hes been doin all week…
hes gunna hav a bad combo of lock-jaw and herpes all season long
@ s.bucketz. Herpes ?!
I didn’t know delonte was included in the Lebron package lol
biggest winner of all.dwade and riles.Getting all these characters to ride shotgun.have a chance at chips every year while taking paycuts.
I think you guys are looking at it from the wrong perspective. Personally, i’m indifferent to Lebron but I don’t understand why there’s so much hate directed at his decision to go to Miami. How is he different than any other person who jumps to a team that has a shot at winning? If I remember correctly, Ron Artest couldn’t beat Kobe so he joined him. Why is he not vilified? because he’s not a so called “superstar”?
It’s funny how people say “Man, Kobe never had to jump ship to get a championship”. I think having the most dominant center in his prime had something to do with it. Kobe couldn’t win with a garbage team (1996-1999, 2005-2007) and Lebron couldn’t win with a garbage team (2003-2006), end of story. The person who should be hated on is Bosh. He brings the least to the table and clearly wants to be second fiddle, happy to let other players do the heavy lifting.
All that’s left is for the new big 3 to convince Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony to take less money next year and come to Miami.
By the way. Lakers aren’t making it a three-peat. A broken down Celtics team came within a heartbeat of winning the championship, so they aren’t exactly an overwhelming favorite in my opinion.
p.s. i was joking about CP3 and Melo.
miami nice. I like it
lebron made a smart bball decision. he just started a dynasty in miami. at the end of the day its all about winning.
and in 7 years cavs cudnt put solid pieces aroudn lebron that wud have convinced him to stay, so all they can do now is bitch about it as we all saw in gilberts letter.
so let the haters hate, in the end lebron will win championships, and will still go down as one of the greatest players to play the game
So LeBron chose to play with his friends in an enviroment where he might actually win a ‘chip…
Yeah he sure is an evil egotistic whore! LOL
All you haters are fucking ridiculos…
Gonna be some good basketball next season!
Dwayne Wade said this in an interview — “We knew ‘Bron would take some backlash,” Wade added in his interview with AP. “I told him he’s a strong man for it.”
Just one question. When did he actually said that LeBron James?
There is reason to suspect that Wade, James, and Chris Bosh planned this thing all along and everything we witnessed over the past few days was just there to sell the drama.
Nothing illegal there. Not really tampering, I think. But it is just not right. They completely cheapened the value of a championship.
The salary cap would never be an issue for the Heat to get players. They can well go over it and they would still be in the pink of health financially with ticket sales, merchandise items, and whatever marketing gimmick they can come out.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
71. I want challenges. Never wanted anything to be handed on a silver platter.
John, are you serious? All veteran minimums?
In other news Miami just trade Beasley to a 2nd round, a future 1st round swap (that should be a very high pick to the heat)and we have room for the Mike Miller sign. The others will all be Veterans Min.
Raja Bell
Haslem
Quentin Richardson
Brad Miller
Travis Outlaw, Drew disgusting rat tail Gooden and Darko fucking Milicic just signed for a combined 100 million bucks over 13 years. Why would these 4 guys sign for the vet-min?
The names you are looking for are,
Juwon Howard
Jason Williams
Jason Collins
Eddie House
Brian Scalabrine
Janerro Pargo
James Singleton
Tim Thomas
Speedy Claxton
Devon George
Acie Law
Travis Diener
Kareem Rush
I hope they get AI to come play on this team. That’s my dream scenario! I don’t care who they sign. Right now,
Chalmers
Wade
James
Bosh
Pittman
looks like a lineup that will win 55 games and do work in the playoffs. They basically need a point that can shoot 30% from 3 and defend, and a center that can rebound and block a shot here and there. If they end up getting a couple more good players, like James’ buddy Mike, they’ll be real good.
and alf, here’s a link to the article you should have written before this guy did…
[sports.espn.go.com]
@ alf
No doubt in my mind these boys had their summit and mapped this out
Check it:
1) As DWade is seein Chicago for the 2nd time cuz he “thinkin about signin wit them” if Miami can’t get anybody, Lebron is “tryin to get Bosh to Cleveland”
2) As we know, Bosh ain’t leavin Toronto for Cleveland and says “I’ll play witchu, but not in Cleveland”
3) What this does is covers the hometown angles for Wade and Bron so they can go to Chicago and say Wade was comin but then Bosh committed to Miami and go to Cleveland and say Bron was stayin if Bosh came, but both them knowin that they were all goin to Miami all along.
What I don’t get is that 1 hour special. He knew he was leavin, but he had to have a serious hate-on for Cleveland to do em like that.
What we know now: Lebron is hated in Cleveland now more than Vince is in Toronto, Chris Bosh is the best 3rd option in the world lol, and Kobe just called a Laker practice cuz now there’s another challenge
Get at me Lieutenant James. way to leave Cleveland like that. it would of been better if u resurrected basketball at the mecca…instead of taking the easy way out. oh well…
So. Over/Under Miami Heat Fans gained today?…im betting over 500,000….ALSO. lets end the Kobe/LBJ Debate…Kobe wins…after tonight…he wins easily.. n basically Heat/Lakers Xmas games & most likely NBA Finals unless Dwight Howard n Orlando or Rondo n Boston does something about it…
I FEEL FOR ATLANTA. Joe Johnson and the Hawks are only gonna make it to the 2nd round…then get abseloutly killed by the Heat/Celts/Orl.
here it first. the Miami Heat will not make the NBA Finals and if they do…they will lose to Kobe and the Lakers.. why? because no matter what the odds are…Kobe Bryant will work his @$$ off to over come those odds. also, KB will NEVER quit and will ALWAYS play until the games over. and plus hes notta bad motivator to Pau n Bynum.
and in other unrelated news. The Wizards will be back…in 2012. unless Gilbert goes back to 2007-08 n goes Hibachi on us. hopefully. anyways good job LBJ….u just sold your soul to the devil…
Magic need to trade vince carter and a scrub to wizards for gilbert! Take back the title of best team in florida.
This team will probably be just fill the initial roster with D League Allstars, then Look To build depth at the deadline, with 2011 FA’s who get buyouts from lotto teams. So you can Add at least 3 good guys then.
Maybe even Melo Asks for a buyout to play in miami
Wow, the Gilbert letter was a bit psycho. What was Cleveland’s pitch, something out of a saw movie ??
– Lebron, it’s time to play a game. In one cage we have your mum, in the other we have Delonte West. He has been starved of female conpanionship since the playoffs ended. There is a key, shaq has eaten it.
Sign witih the Cavs and your mum goes free …
Watch him (or all three) sign 3 year contracts or something.
Dude took the easy way out. This is Lebron basically saying “I’m not good enough, i’m not up for the challenge” of leading a team to a championship. Now he’s Wade’s Robin until wade gets injured again.
The two of them will prolly trade games off with “quad strains” and “sore shoulders” all regular season.
Any chance he had of being the greatest ever or any legacy like that is gone.
I’m absolutely shattered!!!!!!!!!!
Woooow.
@ #22 alf: You want to be a sports writer and you post shit like:
“They completely cheapened the value of a championship.”
WHAT?!
When Jerry West handed Gasol to LA did that “cheapen” it aswell?
There no easy way to win in the NBA and everything you do is nothing if you dont win.
So how dumb would James be to take the “KG road” and stick it out in Cleveland?
Now that he realises that and has his mind set on leaving his hometown, where would you go? To a win 45-50 team and lose in the first/second round (NY)?
Or would you go to a place were your two friends just hooked up and where you can contend for championships for the next 5-6 years atleast?
LeBron is apprently not dumb.
these dudes already won Gold together accepting their roles. Lebron obviously just want to win a chip and he will win multiple, with this squad. Watch the veterans line up to get on this team.
A lot of hate going around about Lebron not wanting to win on his own but no one ever (barring the dream in 94) wins a chip by himself. No one says oh Bird was no good cos he had Mchale and Parish or Magic with Kareem and Worthy.
Good on lebron for caring about winning rather than stroking his own ego
I wish Allen Iverson will join Miami Heat’s line up. Accept a minimum or lower salary. There’s a high chance that he can be a starting PG.
I’m not a Lebron fan but I would admit, I’m amazed and
admired him for deciding to join his friends and make a legacy. That was tough man! Swallowing his pride and admitting that he can’t be a champion w/o somebody’s help.
To Wade, Bosh and James, congratulations for deciding to help each other and be a champion. All 3 of you have proved that it’s not always about the money but to bring title to your team. Kudos!
Well done also Pat Riley! You’re NBA’s legend.
Go Miami Heat!!!
Miami Thrice.
Triami Heat.
Miami Threet
lecrab wanted to be jordan, now he will be pippen. his choice. i think this will be great year for lakers. path to finals is much more easier now. suns lost amar’e, boozer left to east, sa is getting too old, denver will be bad again… only problem is thunder but we will take care of it .
go lakers
@ luckylester
I have a very high respect for that guy for the longest time. He is darn good.
By the way, you have a nice website. :)
a real king dont leave his kingdom…
@ yoda
Wanna be “The Man” aka Barkley/Ewing and have 0 rings?
Or you wanna be Scottie and have 6?
Wonder if CP3 will find his way onto the Heat aswell next season? Apprently he was just as much into Olympic experience/rumor as bosh/wade/james.
Now what NY has to do is: Nothing. Wait till next season and snatch CP3 and Melo.
Bold prediction: In a few months, pretty much every NBA preview magazine on the newsstand will have LeBron, Wade and Bosh on the cover with corny headlines like “Feel the HEAT!” and “Fire Starters” and “Miami Nice.” Just don’t be surprised
Because Triple O.G.’s is so much better.
You gotta do something to be an O.G. and as far as I can see the only O.G. on that team is Wade.
Wade got his boys to come play but the jury is still out on how this is even going to work. The weak link in this mess is Bosh. Let’s see how he performs when people actually expect something out of him. I think he doesn’t do as well as people think. Miami just has a way of killing their power fowards potential.
Anyway, just like last year the Leastern Conference will be a cakewalk for the 1 seed and the untested playoff teams will be weeded out by the experienced ones. Just in time for the Lakers to beat them for the 3-peat.
When Miami can field a team that matches up with
Blake
Kobe
Ron Ron
Pau
Bynum
With L.O. logging big minutes coming in off the bench.
Then maybe I’ll listen to the hype.
Just a single championship in Cleveland or New York would mean more than a Dynasty in MIA, But Bron fails to realize this, he thinks winning is about taking the easiest path. Truly great players would have taken the toughest challenge and prevailed.
Like Floyd Mayweather wont ever be the greatest because he ducks great fighters in their prime, Bron will never be the greatest cos he took the easy road.
This team could win 7 or 8 rings in a row, but when its all said and done, they will just go down as 3 guys who rode each other to greatness, neither being good enough to lead a team there themselves.
I wish i was in the same room as kobe when he heard this news!
I just imagine him in the kitchen holding a milk carton, then slamming it onto the floor once he heard that James is going to Miami!!! …LOL!!!
@ rings ain’t problem. but because of this, lebron can’t be taken in same sentance as mj, magic, kobe, bird… as greatest ever. he took easiest way to those rings. plus, all this thing with espn special and hype… i’ve read nice article comparing lbj and mj. while mj wanted to dominate, lnj wants to be adored. and when mj came back from baseball stint, he had just “i’m back” sentance. thats all. lbj is just drama queen. he might end up with 7 rings when all is said and done, but basically he did what mich richmond did when he joined lakers (chased ring). only difference is that mitch was at end of his career. lbj still needs to hit his prime. and btw, i don’t think miami will win it all this year.
@44 i agree with you.
@ LMNOP
You talking as if riding each other to win is bad. You realise basketball is a team sport right? You NEED 2-3 top15 guys to win these days and thats just a fact!
Cleveland management had 7(!!)years to get LeBron (who everyone wants to play with!) a second banana, a prime big man and a deep bench. What did they come up with? Shaq age 64 and Mo! They failed.
LeBron is putting himself aside to be able to win. Isnt this what people always have wanted the likes of Kobe and AI to do?
WHAT A JOKE IN THIS WEAK ERA OF HOOPS IT TAKES THIS TO WIN A CHIP IMAGINE IF BIRD JORDAN AND MAGIC TEAMED UP THESE 3 CANT CARRY A TEAM SO THEY SAID IF YOU CANT BEAT THEM JOIN THEM WHAT A JOKE THIS IS ESPECIALLY SINCE THEY STILL WONT WIN LAKESHOW THREEPEAT THESE CLOWNS CANT BE MENTIONED IN THE SAME BREATHE ASA THE GREATS LIKE MAGIC MIKE AND BIRD
@ Alf – yeah, the sports guy is funny, and in a smart way – which is nice. and thanks for checking out the website.
@ Lee (Post #30) – That is the most hilarious shit I’ve read on a message board in quite some time. Good stuff. “There is a key, shaq has eaten it.” Hahaha.
I always thought it’d be refreshing if a couple of real good buddies, all real good players, decided that they didn’t need Max money and instead played with each other on a team trying to be the best ever. I don’t know if these guys will, and this whole 1 hour special thing was straight F’d in the A, but I don’t know how the idea of 3 All-Stars going to play together would get so much hatred.
If guys like KG, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce did it, it would be celebrated… Oh wait, they did do that, and nobody was throwing fits like they are now.
James Dolan is crazy, obviously Gilbert is too. New Jersey is still in New Jersey. Mike Jordan would tell you how big of douche bags the Chicago brass is. The Clippers speak for themselves. Sounds to me like Miami makes sense.
Looking back on it, I would have given up $150 of my own money if he would have said, “Greece, Olympikos! The Greek Islands kick ass!!!!” If that had happened I would have been pissed that I didn’t see “the decision” live.
Take a minute and just think how pathetic “the decision” 1 hour special actually is. Has it really come to this? Gross.