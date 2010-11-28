Trouble in Big D: Kidd, Dirk leave Heat on the verge of mediocrity

Ignore the names, and on paper it doesn’t look that bad: An NBA team with an entirely overhauled roster is missing its best three-point shooter (a starter) and its best rebounder/energy guy (sixth man) to injuries while their record floats barely above .500 through the first month of the season. It’s not like we haven’t seen the Spurs start slow before going into Red Dead Redemption mode, or we haven’t seen the Lakers tread water while they had key guys hurt. But this version of the Miami Heat â€“ with LeBron and D-Wade and Chris Bosh, with Pat Riley pulling the strings â€“ they weren’t supposed to struggle like this. So after last night’s normally justifiable loss at Dallas, the Heat are the only team in the NBA that is comfortably in playoff position but still facing the question, “What’s wrong with y’all?” … After a close first half, the Mavs opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run where Jason Kidd assisted almost every bucket. Dallas was up 16 going into the fourth, and while Miami rallied to get within five a few times, it was the same script we’ve seen in their losses to Boston and Orlando â€“ they spent so much energy trying to comeback that they ran out of gas and couldn’t get the stops and shots they needed in the end … Dirk Nowitzki (22 pts) kept the Mavs in front with drives and free throws, and Caron Butler added a jumper and a layup. But even when Dallas left the door open by missing a bunch of potential daggers, Wade (22 pts, 7 TO’s) and LeBron (23 pts, 5-19 FG) short-armed jumpers and committed crucial turnovers. One time LeBron ran over Tyson Chandler “like a fullback from the 1920s” according to one Mavs announcer … Who knows what’s going on in Miami’s locker room (they had a 30-minute player’s only meeting after the game), but these repeated slow starts followed by furious comebacks are symptomatic of a team that goes into games thinking they’ve already won. See what you did, Flo Rida? … Once upon a time, had you flipped past Magic/Wizards and seen J.J. Redick guarding Gilbert Arenas, you’d feel sorry for J.J.’s mother. It’s not exactly like that anymore, which is both a testament to Redick’s improved defense and Arenas’ fall from elite superstar status, but Arenas still did work against J.J., Mickael Pietrus, and whoever else Stan Van Gundy had for him. Arenas finished with 31 points (12-14 FT), 5 boards and 5 assists, but he did have to work for it. With 13 seconds left he hit a turnaround jumper on Chris Duhon for the go-ahead bucket, but Dwight Howard (32 pts, 11 rebs) put back Jameer Nelson‘s air-ball with four seconds left on the other end. Arenas got a decent-looking floater at the buzzer, but threw it up too strong …
1st…. That is all.
Ain’t nothing wrong with Miami, let the Big 3 be humbled before they can be great. Love or hate them, get use to them for the next 6 years!
‘Looking like team that’s thinking it already won.’
Damn Dime, props to keeping it fucking real for the first time in, what, 5 years? Seriosly, respect. It this smack written by a newbie who doesn’t know the ‘Kiss Lebron James’ Ass Every Time You Can’ corporate policy? Cause really, it’s a refreshing read.
Bout Miami.. Hmm, what can i say? They’re making us haters obsolete. Cause damn, they’re doing the clowning all their own. They don’t anyone talking shit bout them anymore. People just has to see them, and everyone goes ‘this team IS shit.’ That’s how sad it’s becoming.
Humble my ass after that pre season ceremony they pulled off they shoulda ben humble then.and You hear the same shit in the post game interviews after every lost.shit like We knew this was gonna take time , we jus gota execute please.im not a hater I could care less but just have yo shit straight before you celebrating right after free agency
True warrior fan neutral east oakland
DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKE
I gotta see i did not see this coming from MIA. I look at the stat lines and it seems like they are sharing the ball, but then I see the highlights and can’t figure out how they have recorded any assist at all. They literally stand around for a good 12 seconds of the shot clock each time down. amazing. It’s like watching a loaded AAU team.
DIME, you gotta put up the video of DRose doing Dalembert dirty then a few plays later corkscrewing TyReke Evans into the ground. He made Evans look like he was trying to do a new Break Dancing move. Evans looked like he was trying out for a dance role in BREAKIN 3 lol. Someone get that highlight clip to Turbo and Ozone quick!
here is the game highlights….check out what Rose does at the 2:03 mark…Dennis Scott should have saved his “fast don’t lie” line for that play lol
[www.youtube.com]
Dime, you should make a post about LeBron purposely bumping Spoelstra.
[forums.realgm.com]
Here’s the video of it:
[www.youtube.com]
He did the same to Coach Brown:
[www.youtube.com]
i’m a fan of lebron but after what i saw,
he bumps spo, that’s just disrespectful
wade would never do that no matter how frustrated he is…..
lets go heat…….
Maybe the Heat troubles tell us a lot about NBA superstars : they’ve never learnt to share the ball or do the little things in a collective system. LBJ can be a great passer, but only when HE designs the play.
Of course, there are some exceptions (Duncan, for instance), who don’t care about touches, legacy and prime time TV, but about enjoying playing ball with the guys and winning.
wade and bron getting a rude reminder that it’s nice to play with friends in All Star games and such. but forming a team is entirely different – someone has to be the alpha dog and all the rest take on their roles.
I feel bad for Spolestra, you know he’s the one gonna take the fall for this, but i bet he’s drawing up all these plays and they’re just getting completely ignored by King Ego and his superfiends.
heres a thought tho …… Would anyone make a Melo for LeBron straight swap? Billups is a Veteren team runner who might be able to keep Brons ego in check, like Kidd did with team USA and MIA get Melo who is a far better shooter and post player and can play off the ball with a different skillset from Wade … it would never happen, the heat wont give up on their three headed no legged Voltron just yet, but it seems to make a lot of sense.
Nice read, Dime. But no mention of Dorrell Wright dropping NINE threes?
“It’s going to take time. But the thing we can do right now is just go out and just play, play harder, don’t have any lapses. I think the fact that we know we are so talented individually, we feel we can have lapses at times.” Lebron
excuses excuses excuses.
@ LMNOP
in a fucking heartbeat, that’s how fast I’d make that deal. For one,melo has a legit jumper, limited but legit post moves , can move WITHOUT the ball and can handle the rock.
only knock on him might be his soso attitude to defence. Sizewize, melo is a handful on the block. I’m a laker fan. I’ve seen him inspired to get a W ie I’m not just saying this to dump on lebron. Quicker than a hardaway crossover, trust me.
@ chicagorilla
dang he had ya boy tyreke straight dancing. Man I love drose’ tomahawks.
only person who did it as well was sprewell on the break. Good times.
can’t wait for indiana to get a clobbering from the lakers tho lol !
and this is why i clearly enjoy watching celtics, lakers, and spurs…they have a collective group that has a nice system going for them.
miami is fluid to watch only during fastbreaks, their half court offense is just wade or bron pick and roll. other than that, they dump the ball to bosh on the elbow
it is still early in the season, but after 20% of the reg. season did you expect Mia having 9 wins and Cle having 7?
this is a big LOL.
@Flagman
it’s not where i expected either to be. mostly cleavland. double for the clippers.
The Heat have LBJ running point, sure Pippen did it, Grant Hill did it, Magic did it, but one thing those guys did that I rarely see LBJ do, is get on the block and take advantage of their size…Heat are going to continue to struggle if LBJ is the focal point of the offense, on the perimeter and not the focal point off the ball or on the block
True the Magic-Bullets game minus Wall doesn’t sound all that interesting. However, Nick Young simply went off scoring 17 of 20 of the Bullets points in one stretch. He did everything but the Big Balls dance.
I’m impressed Dorrel Wright, he went apeshit with 9 3’s. GSW should be renamed the GS fantasy all stars I swear to god.
The Heat have issues, when you can’t contain Tyson Chandler I don’t know what you can do.
I don’t post here too often, but I have to get some things off my chest about the “Chosen One.” Excuse the long post.
I’ve been a huge Lebron fan since before he entered the league. I’d never seen a high school player with his combination of raw athletic ability and passing instincts. It was obvious then that he could develop into the next Jordan we were all looking for. In his first NBA game it was seemed the hype was justified; his spectacular all-around game was exactly what the league had been missing since 1998 and seemed the panacea to the selfish shot jacking of an Iverson or a Kobe early in his career. His stats rose every year and the Cavs rose with him; by his third year in the league it seemed he was already the best overall player in the league.
The first signs of a bad attitude emerged in his fourth year, during which he hovered around the perimeter for long stretches, obviously bored. It seemed he thought he was entitled to something he hadn’t yet come close to winning. Still, his Jordanesque performance in the playoffs made up for that, and more. The Cavs had broken through the Pistons as Jordan’s Bulls had years earlier, and it seemed Lebron’s team would be Eastern Conference favourites for a long time to come. Barring injuries, MVP awards and, more importantly, championships seemed inevitable. Like so many in the media, I agreed that Lebron was everything Kobe was not, the unselfish, all-around, good guy star the league had been missing.
A few years later, Lebron is the two-time reigning MVP. He’s put up a few of the most statistically dominant seasons ever played, both in regular time and in the clutch. He dominated playoff series, he’s captained the league’s best regular-season team, he’s won an Olympic gold medal and overall he’s been head and shoulders the best player in the league for years. However, he’s lost me and so many others not only as fans and supporters, but as people who care to see him play in the first place. For one, the championships have not come, in part because for all his routine brilliance he’s had the type of last-minute playoff mental lapses that were impossible to foresee after his 48-point game against the Pistons.
Most importantly, however: his hubris has reached a scale where it directly impacts his ability to perceive and play the game. He’s hard to coach, he drifts through games with terrible body language, he’s an erratic leader, he refuses to play in a manner he’s not used to and he focusses obsessively about a “brand” he all but destroyed this summer. Perhaps this hubris is born of insecurity, because for all the snarling and chest-puffing he’s failed to live up to the Jordanesque identity that earlier seemed his destiny. Jordan wasn’t as much about being a great player, as exhibiting that ferocious, unquenchable drive to be the best, and to prove it to the world. The most obvious sign that Lebron wasn’t cut in the same mould came not in NBA play but in the final game of the last summer Olympics, when Lebron got out of Kobe’s way and let him win the game. Two other moments came outside of regular NBA games: the skills competition he mailed in during all-star weekend, and the dunk contest he backed out of.
At the time these disappointments were easily ignored in the light of Lebron’s routine brilliance, and maybe many of us just wanted to believe we wouldn’t have to look for the next transcendent player all over again. In the light of the last few months, however, it’s all too obvious: at age 25, just reaching his prime, Lebron is in fact slipping further and further away from being anything like Jordan, or Magic for that matter. His game is probably still without equal, but he lacks the mental discipline, the respect for others, and the focus of a Jordan, a Kobe, or even a Durant. Ultimately it’s the intangibles that truly separate great from good, and those intangibles are difficult to develop even when you’re aware you lack them. Like millions of others, I’ve given up on Lebron.
That’s a dagger, Dagger. But I could not agree more..
^^ best post i’ve seen on here in a while
4get all this Lebron noise. Let him cry..
but my Dallas Mavs are lookin great, beat OKC and the Spurs in their buildings and are on a 5 game win streak. Chandler gives us a toughness we’ve NEVER had, and when Beaubois gets back we’ll be one of the deepest teams in the league.
Be very afraid
@dagger
honestly people will say im a hater, but how the media paints a player goes a long way in public perception, but im one of the few that dont drink the koolaid and actually make judgments on small subtle signs (eg. i knew lebron was more talk than substance when he bailed on the dunk contest).
kobe was the golden boy until colorado, even JVG brought up how kobe STILL does not get the respect he deserves now because some members of the media dont like him. look at BSPN’s heat index, how many more times will they and others continue making excuses for lebron? he’s been coddled all his life and given everything without having to earn it like a rich kid who’s daddy buys him a beemer when he’s 16, whereas kobe has had to earn everything (albeit he was pretty cocky when he was younger ill give you that).
and now you are seeing this? i saw this around his 3rd or 4th year when all the allocades and media praise started getting to his head, if it hadnt already.
@Chicagorilla that shit was straight ugly! D.Rose is quietly becoming the MVP of the league. 5 straight games with 30+ points, coulda been 6 if he didnt sit out the game against Denver.
Oh and P.S.: A double-digit lead going into halftime against the Bulls is NOT SAFE AT ALL! Thibbs got them boys playing Skinny Jeans Defense!
[www.youtube.com]
Rose actually makes someone on the Sacramento bench do the ugly face when he crops Reke. I couldn’t find one with the Bulls Announcers, Stacy King has a much better call on the play.
And I don’t believe how many fans in Sacremento cheered as their franchise player gets crossed up. Thats kinda bogus if you think about it.
@Dagger. It’s like you read my mind. I too have been a fan of Lebron for years. Here in Ohio, he was our hometown kid. A good guy who seemed to have it together beyond the court. He said the right things, he was humble. But I too saw that he was starting to feed off the hype. I haven’t really had much to say about his decision to leave. I felt it was definitely his right to do so, but it was very tacky the way that is was handled. Since then, whenever he speaks, it sounds like he’s annoyed and arrogant. I suppose it was inevitable due to the constant coddling. A young man can’t be coddled like that or arrogance sets in real strong. This has happened to Lebron. He began to believe that Cleveland was not doing enough to enhance his skills, (the Cavs surrounded him with guys who played off him rather than run an offensive system.) But in actuality he is the one who needs to evolve his skills. There are things that he could do better. As good as he is, and as unfair as that sounds, he can be a fundamentally better basketball player. (He should consider spending next summer with Hakeem Olajuwon) It’s like he hasn’t added anything over the last few years. As if he had peaked.(That couldn’t be…right?) As if he believes he’s the best so no need to add anything to his game, he could just rely on his talents. Maybe he isn’t receptive to being coached and learning more, like he knows it all already. I think he still has a lot to learn and room to grow, I just don’t think he believes that.
Another thing I really notice in Miami is he doesn’t seem to be having fun anymore. Lebron always looked like he was out there having fun with his best friends back in Cleveland. Now his whole attitude and demeanor has changed.
@Lady luck,
You hit it on the head when you said he needs to get better fundamentally. He has the ability to make fantastic plays, but that only goes so far. If Bron can manage to take some flash out his game and put in a lot more substance, he could truely dominate. For instance, those chase down blocks are great for ESPN, but when Rudy Gay hits a game winning jumper in your face and you barely raise up off the ground to challenge the shot (for all his hops, he could have easily blocked that if the timing was right)? If Bron would study defense and scouting reports, he’d know that Rudy was going to pull up for a jumper instead of attacking the basket. those are the type of little things that happen to him all throughout the game. Hopefully he matures and gets it together. Stop relying on his cock suckers to make him who he is, and take control of his legacy.
@ Dagger – great post, dude.
Derrick Rose’s crossover on Tyreke is soooooooo RIDICULOUS. It’s the kinda move you think is impossible till you watch it 50 times like I just did. Full speed forward, damn near stop on a dime with a shuffle step cross to the left in a perfect Barry Sanders right angle cut while still facin forward into a two foot gather stutter step right hand finish. WTF? Nobody in the world can stayin front of this dude. Once they get Booze in there, the east is in TROUBLE.
New MVP list as of today:
1) DRose
2) CP3
3) DWill
4) Dirk
5) Dwight
For a Sunday these are the best posts I’ve seen in awhile and not just because I dislike Lebron and his arrogance, but they speak the truth. Kid just doesn’t get it. Riley comes back on the bench you really think that’ll solve everything, not even close, don’t you think he’s been telling Spagfindajob what to do, its not working. Too many holes on this Heat team, and now they are finding out why two guys that dominate the ball can’t be on the same team.
Is it just me or does both Wade and Lebron play better when the other is on the bench?
And did yall notice that whenever Rose crosses the opposing team’s PG, Samuel Dalembert is on the floor? His rookie year when he broke down Andre Miller, Dalembert was there. Last night when he put Tyreke on skates, Dalembert was there!
Simply put, LeBron just seems like a major douche. The (obviously intentional) bumps on the videos with Spoelstra and Brown are inexcusable. It seems only a matter of time before DWade and LeBron clash–friends or not; Wade is just going to get tired of playing second fiddle to a jerky LeBron.
Only thing I really am seeing in common between LeBron and MJ is that with LeBron’s rapidly receding hairline, I think he will be shaving his head within 2 years.
Unless LeBron opens himself up to some coaching, he has peaked talent-wise and in fact is sliding (and he is not getting any younger).
Dallas is lookin real strong.
i didnt even expect them to win, i saw they were playing Dallas and i knew that was a loss! they play the pistons and the wizards coming up, they should win those. then they play the cavs, the cavs probably will beat them! like they really cant beat teams over .500!
@Chicagorilla
Funny about Derrick Rose vs Sacramento.
I seem to remember all the blocks Dalembert, Reke, etc. had against Rose. There were about 5 or 6 (including one of his shots that got pinned on the back board lovely) come to think of it.
They blocked him nasty many times, even when he beat the defense from up top consistently.
Couldn’t understand why you would bring up a couple of moves, but not bring up the spectacular numerous blocks on D.Rose shots in the game.
Just saying! No explanation or confrontation needed.
Yo. Lebron was wrong with that bump. Not cool. I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose; but it also seems like he didn’t want to get out of the way either.
I don’t remember who mentioned the deal up top; but I would do that Carmelo trade also in a heartbeat. My one concern, is that I’d have to pay Carmelo top dollar, and would still have no room for a legit big man and point guard. But let’s still give Miami a chance.
How good would have Miami been, if they signed Bosh, kept Beasley and took the Lebron money and picked a quality Center and point guard?
I love my Timmy, Manu and Tony, but Blake Griffin is a Beast!! He’s fun to watch.
@myfavoritesuperhero.
I do agree with you, that Lebron’s not efficient enough. He needs to go inside and take advantage of his size and spend less energy scoring points.
Lebron is not playing the point though. He’s playing more of a point forward position. Lebron doesn’t want to play nor be called a point. And I agree with him. That’s what they have Arroyo and Chalmers for (to play the point and do the dirty work Lebron doesn’t want to), while Lebron and Wade make the big plays. Those two guards can’t.
That’s probably why he and Wade take turns up top, cause they don’t have a legit point guard in the first place that they use/rely on during crunch time?
Thibs is really having those Bulls play hella a defense though! They never really seem to be out of a game.
Can’t list DRose for MVP (amongst others)though, cause if you look at New Orleans and Chi, both coaches play good defense and teams have similar talent, but New Orleans has better record, cause I feel Chris Paul is better defender and runs team better than Rose.
I also think DWill, Rondo and Pau Gasol would come ahead of Rose, like many of the national mags have it.
But Rose is having a hell of year so far. I just wish he wouldn’t shoot too much, cause we’ve all seen exciting point guards that shoot a lot, that ultimately disappoint.The guy is taking 35 shots a game sometime (and usually shoots poorly in those games).
Let’s see what happens when Rose gets Boozer. All those guys are having great years so far.
Chicagorilla: ‘Stop relying on his cock suckers to make him who he is, and take control of his legacy.’
Damn, what would Dime be, then? LMAO.
Saw the Dagger post, daaaaaaaaamn, that was a thing of beauty. It’s a fresh read, because it came from a Lebron fan (well, used to be). Props, brother.
Really, it echoes almost all of the sentiments of us so called haters. Seeing Bron lift his team against the favored Pistons made me a fan. It made everyone a fan. But after that everything became a blur. It became the image, the arrogance, the sense of entitlement. Then there’s HYPERbiased publications like ESPN and of course, thes site right here, DIME. Those things made it easy for everyone NOT to be a fan.
Props, Dagger.