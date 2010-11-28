Trouble in Big D: Kidd, Dirk leave Heat on the verge of mediocrity

Ignore the names, and on paper it doesn’t look that bad: An NBA team with an entirely overhauled roster is missing its best three-point shooter (a starter) and its best rebounder/energy guy (sixth man) to injuries while their record floats barely above .500 through the first month of the season. It’s not like we haven’t seen the Spurs start slow before going into Red Dead Redemption mode, or we haven’t seen the Lakers tread water while they had key guys hurt. But this version of the Miami Heat â€“ with LeBron and D-Wade and Chris Bosh, with Pat Riley pulling the strings â€“ they weren’t supposed to struggle like this. So after last night’s normally justifiable loss at Dallas, the Heat are the only team in the NBA that is comfortably in playoff position but still facing the question, “What’s wrong with y’all?” … After a close first half, the Mavs opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run where Jason Kidd assisted almost every bucket. Dallas was up 16 going into the fourth, and while Miami rallied to get within five a few times, it was the same script we’ve seen in their losses to Boston and Orlando â€“ they spent so much energy trying to comeback that they ran out of gas and couldn’t get the stops and shots they needed in the end … Dirk Nowitzki (22 pts) kept the Mavs in front with drives and free throws, and Caron Butler added a jumper and a layup. But even when Dallas left the door open by missing a bunch of potential daggers, Wade (22 pts, 7 TO’s) and LeBron (23 pts, 5-19 FG) short-armed jumpers and committed crucial turnovers. One time LeBron ran over Tyson Chandler “like a fullback from the 1920s” according to one Mavs announcer … Who knows what’s going on in Miami’s locker room (they had a 30-minute player’s only meeting after the game), but these repeated slow starts followed by furious comebacks are symptomatic of a team that goes into games thinking they’ve already won. See what you did, Flo Rida? … Once upon a time, had you flipped past Magic/Wizards and seen J.J. Redick guarding Gilbert Arenas, you’d feel sorry for J.J.’s mother. It’s not exactly like that anymore, which is both a testament to Redick’s improved defense and Arenas’ fall from elite superstar status, but Arenas still did work against J.J., Mickael Pietrus, and whoever else Stan Van Gundy had for him. Arenas finished with 31 points (12-14 FT), 5 boards and 5 assists, but he did have to work for it. With 13 seconds left he hit a turnaround jumper on Chris Duhon for the go-ahead bucket, but Dwight Howard (32 pts, 11 rebs) put back Jameer Nelson‘s air-ball with four seconds left on the other end. Arenas got a decent-looking floater at the buzzer, but threw it up too strong …