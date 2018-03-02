Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball’s international incident was the impetus to finally bring 2017 the feud it always deserved: Donald Trump and LaVar Ball going at it through the media.

Trump demanded the middle Ball child and his UCLA friends thank him for helping them get out of China after three men’s basketball players were arrested for shoplifting. That caused Ball and Trump to go at it in the media, which was either capped by a LaVar Ball appearance on cable television or Ball sending Trump a pair of ZO2s, depending on your perspective.

Trump called Ball an “ungrateful fool” on Twitter despite LiAngelo’s thanking of the president for his help, but as it turns out there really wasn’t much to thank him for at all. Arash Markazi’s in-depth look at what happened during the incident last year includes a very specific timeline for the incident.