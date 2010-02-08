Truth of the Matter

Call it a motivational tactic or simply of moment of brutal honesty, but Doc Rivers delivered what had to be a sobering blow for the Celtics yesterday: “One of the guys said, ‘We’re better than Orlando,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not. They knocked you out of the playoffs last year.’ Orlando is better than us right now. Atlanta is better than us right now. L.A. is better than us right now.” (Notice how he didn’t include Cleveland, though.) … That quote was following Boston’s decisive loss to the Magic, one of just two NBA games on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting Paul Pierce (13 pts, 3 stls) and Marquis Daniels back in the lineup, Boston was ahead by double-digits at halftime and still up nine midway through the third quarter before Orlando went on a 19-0 run that decided the game. Defense was the key: Boston had more turnovers (seven) than field goals (four) in the third … Vince Carter (20 pts) was instrumental in the run, and put together his first streak of 20-point games since late-December. Slumping or not, it’s pretty clear Vince has lost a lot of explosiveness. He’s at the point now where he needs his jumper to be falling in order to be effective. He can’t just beast his way into the lane and draw fouls or dunk on people like that anymore … The Celtics did a decent job containing Dwight Howard and fouling him before he could do any real damage inside. Unfortunately for them, Dwight (16 pts, 13 rebs) was hitting his free throws (8-12 FT) … Kevin Garnett passed Dennis Rodman for 20th place on the all-time rebounding list. Have you seen Rodman on “Celebrity Rehab” this season? As much as we love him, the guy is a mess. Forget the off-court and on-court antics from his playing days — Rodman’s current behavior could keep him out of the Hall of Fame until people can trust he won’t turn the induction ceremony into a disaster … While you didn’t necessarily expect the Celtics to fall apart in the second half, the Kings blowing a fourth-quarter lead is no great shock. Sacramento was up seven on the Raptors early in the fourth, before Chris Bosh (36 pts, 11 rebs) imposed his will and the Raptors quickly made up the difference before eventually putting the game away. Bosh scored 12 in the fourth; all day he was just too much for Jason Thompson, Sean May and Donte Greene. There are only a few guys in the League that can guard Bosh one-on-one when he’s playing this well, and none of them play for Sacramento … DeMar DeRozan was back on the court after missing five games with an ankle injury. He caught a nice alley-oop cram, so we’re assuming he’ll be good to go for the dunk contest “dunk-in.” But if recent in-game performance means anything, Shannon Brown is the guy to beat going in … As for that big football game yesterday, everybody expecting an 80-point shootout had to be impressed by the Saints’ defense, which shut down the Colts after the first quarter. Tracy Porter could have easily been given MVP not just for the pick-six in the fourth quarter, but for taking Reggie Wayne out of the passing game for most of the night, and the N.O. secondary deserves even more credit considering the front seven never really got a pass rush on Peyton Manning … How many times is Manning going to replay that INT in his head? Seeing as he’s the guy who calls Indy’s plays, he might never call that one again. And you know who probably cracked an evil smile along the way? Marvin Harrison. The Colts’ receivers had some crucial drops, balls that Harrison knows he would have caught … We’re out like football …
props to the Saints for the win… I think Doc didn’t include the cavs in his speech ‘coz they beat ’em already during the 1st game of the season…
Peyton Manning is a machine…with a glitch. Total shocker when he threw that pick! The Magic looked like they wanted to give that game away yesterday. If Dwight is gonna knock down the freebies like that, you have to be concerned about us…
man boston… what the hell. there probably should have been a timely time out somewhere in the third but I think doc is trying to make a point that they’re not on that level right now. I just hope this doesn’t turn in another episode of when keepin it real goes wrong.
the superbowl game was ok. not a great or amazing game. when he turned it over and they were begind by 14 it was OVER. I would love to go to New Orleans right now. And dallas next weekend. 100000 people in that stadium it’s gonna be either amazing or one of the biggest flops of a sold out event in modern history. oh and the parties are good too.
BTW I’m very happy with the western confrence standings right now if the playoffs would start today I’d be a happy man
looks like phil jackson agrees with me, his bench is causing his starters to wear out. to many minutes are tiring them out. lakers will not make it to the finals with that group.
Actually, Harrison was always a bit of a postseason choke-artist himself. He averaged just over 4 catches and 55 yards a game in 16 playoff games…and in those 16 playoff games he only caught 2 TD’s…both in the wild card round.
Watching the Celtics game Sunday got me thinking…what’s the over/under for Pierce in the 3-point Shootout? He shoots a decent enough percentage but, between his super-slow-mo release and the fact that he’ll basically speed walk from rack to rack, I don’t see him even getting to the last rack in the 1 minute time limit.
@Mules – you better be careful talking about Marvin. That cat WILL shoot you.
Vince had a good game and has turned it around as of late and for some reason dude still found a way to make it seem like, wut he did vs Boston didnt mean anything.It dont take a rocket scientist to see he aint the same player..smh…but wuteva tho… Orlando hopefully is clickin and gettin that chemistry thing worked, if Vince is this consistent going into the playoffs this team is even more dangerous…..Is it me or did the Superbowl really kind of sucked this year? In fourth quarter the commentators sounded as if it was a Nets vs Wolves Game…
Damn… Feels good to see this win. People were ignoring us when we had that mini slump at the start of the year. Good to see us in the mix again.
And yeah, Vince: I was always trashing your game and your heart during the slump. But I gotta give props to you in this game. Playing well in a very important game against a rival? Props man, props.
PS: CONGRATS TO THE SAINTS FOR WINNING THEIR FIRST SUPER BOWL!!!
Gambling aficionados every :
Toronto…on a Sunday afternoon…equals…GUARANTEED MONEY!!
I pin the CELTICS loss on the WHOLE SQUAD (coaching, ball boys and everything in between)
The BIG 3 definitely didn’t show up in the 3rd quarter.
The quarter that they only scored 11 pts. KG for 6. Rondo for 3. Tony hit 2 freebies at the end.
Pierce and KG and thier dumb azz turnovers.
Pierce and his dumb azz jacking.
Then Ray started missing sh**.
Like, layups.
KG bowling over ‘Meer.
The Role Players – PERK was wack.
The Bench – Rasheed and House…the shot’s not fallin’ so let’s take it to the cup, please. Marquis “I Can Only Rebound” Daniels.
Coach – why take out Rondo?? He was the only offensive manager that was, eh, managing. And managing quite well. Take him out for House??? DOC’s swag is on a hundred billion to think he can do that with his squad 10pts down – after they were basically 10 pts up.
They didn’t yield points because of Rondo.
Nah, that was Pierce’s stupid passes and stupid shots. Ray Allen missing gimmies. KG trying to take over but not in the condition to do so. Perk foulin’ everybody. Sheed missing everything from far like the opposite of a sharpshooter. Eddie House travelling with the ball. Not playing Boston D. Doc not calling a timeout until a 19 POINT SWING has just been completed.
Everyone was probably in “I’d rather be chowin’ down buffalo wings, chips and salsa, coronas and watchin’ da game” mode.
And as a matter of hard-proven fact, you know you’re gonna lose if you’re counting on Rondo for 3-pointers.
Who would have thought that the raptors at this point would be closing in on the hawks for 4th seed?
@ 11:
Hmmm…. They’re still 5 games back. wait until they’re a game back to say they’re closing in.
@DIME
Did you guys see what Rose has been up to over the weekend? The alley-oop then stare down against ATL was down right degrading. It was like what a pimp does to a hoe who came up short…Maurice Evans had that look like “It wasn’t on me, I didn’t jump, why he starring are me?”
Oh and the Saints won, thank God it’s over, I can’t stand football season (esp when the Bears suck) it gets boring after like week 10.
also @DIME,
Craig Brackens of Iowa State has some game. don’t know if you did a write up on the boy yet, but he’s nice with it.
@QQ: I disagree…the Raps have covered ALOT of ground over the past 4 weeks…they’ve definitley closed in in that regard but have a bit more to go until they finish the job. personally, I dont see them ever catching up to ATL…the majority of this streak they are on has come against teams at the bottom of the rankings…but theyve been playing good ball none the less
and about VINCE, i know fans here in Toronto still kinda hate him but…look…dude is old and about to be washed up…i think its time we start feelin sorry for the guy…his team aint going anywhere, and neither is he with those bum ass knees of his.
I know the magic beat the celts in a very feel good win yesterday, but i just dont see that team doing anything special this year. vince and rashard are inconsistent, teams have figured out how to stop dwight, and JJ Reddick is….JJ Reddick lol
That kicker for the Saints is MONEY
He deserves as much credit as anyone in that game
@ momo:
That JJ line. Daaaamn. Tha proves that all you do is check articles on how JJ sucked in his first couple of years, think that if he played like an ass before, he should still be playing like an ass now, and IGNORE all the improvement he made by NOT watching any Magic games.
PS: That line is the glitch on your argument, and is now therefore invalid.
Hoorrrriiibbbllleee 3rd down call, just horrible.. i think they milked that play TOO MUCH to bust it out AGAIN on such an important drive.. Couldnt bitch at his line after that one, just had to eat it.. Still the best QB in the regular season though no doubt.. But ill still take Big Ben or Brady for the big game..
Orlando seems to have Bostons #.. but it isnt like Orlando has really put it on Boston.. couple of lapses is all it takes.. that series will still go to 7..
KG actually pissed of Howard.. i’ve never really seen Howard jaw but KG’s dunk got him going.. going mentally, his game stayed the same lol
So Reggie “King of Socal” Bush gets a ring and then gets to go buckwild on Kim K and let her finish him off..
Yeah life is fair..
can we please trade Rasheed? He hasn’t stepped in the paint in two weeks.
I loved how after KG’s dunk he started talking shit to Howards back, then when Howard turned around and wanted him to say something to his face he turned tail and walked back to the free throw line. Classic KG
@rangerjohn
Do you ever think of anything other than how thin the Laker bench is? It might have been insightful the first dozen or so times you mentioned it, but it’s pretty old now.
@ srb,
didn’t you hear?…apparently the mucous membranes in Rasheed’s mouth and anus have been so traumatized by condoms that he has developed a latex allergy…all the latex-based paint in those lines and solid fields of color inside the 3-pt line could kill him. It’s really quite courageous that he’s playing at all.
LMAO @ Shard not steppin in the paint for 2 weeks..
@ Ekstor
Waste of time.. hes been on that kick for a minute.. Same bench that helped win it all last year though :)
@ Sheed that is..
Man this is going to be a long day..
@ 20:
KG: I’ll eat you alive, bitch!!!!!!!!!! ANYTHINGS POSSIBULLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Howard: *turns around and looks at KG*
KG:*Looks up, twiddles his thumbs, and walks away*
LMAO@mules
good one
Boston just looks bad out there.
KG’s quickness and hops are gone, Ray is kinda AWOL, PP is a step slower, the role players aren’t producing like they should, Sheed’s just old, Daniels has been injured…
@ 21/23
nope, gonna continue to let you know all about it because when the lakers fail (regardless of who else wins, and yes i know the spurs are hurting pretty bad) it is going to be 100% because their bench is weak. it was weak last year, and the competition was weak last year too. i find it funny how you guys get all defensive over it, its because you know its true. tell me again who on the bench over there is doing anything? shannon? yeah he gets a couple minutes, odom is the ONLY bench player that is worth more then 10 minutes a night. and the biggest problem, you got nobody to back up or replace broke ass fisher. they better hope they can trade for hinrich cause if they dont they might not get past denver, utah, or my spurs (provided they can get their heads out of their asses) and if they do make it to face anyone from the east, they will lose.
just remember one thing, you heard it from me first on november 4th, and again on nov 5,6,7,8 then again dec 25,26,27,28, and again jan 1-5, 15-20, and then again today.
@ ranger
I totally agree with you about the weak bench and that they wont beat cleveland, especially without home court advantage. but how is the west tougher than last year? denver looks good now(and could beat them), was struggling before. all other teams dont look like they can beat the lakers RIGHT NOW. never know what some teams like the spurs might do in the playoffs…
rafa
i would not say the west is really tougher then last year, it is more the lakers bench is either hung over, or they where a sham last year and got “lucky” so to speak. i mean the rockets took them to 7, the nuggets gave them fits. the west IMO is still the tougher of the to sides, and last year the lakers where not injured like they are now. and when i say lakers injured i mean the WHOLE TEAM is injured (read kobe). the bench play has fallen off considerably from last year. its kinda like the spurs the last 2 yrs, they had the same players but things happen and you get beat up and your done.
bottom line it is more the lakers are weaker then they where OR last year was more an anomaly of “perfect timing” much like the rockets “win streak” that few remember or talk about outside of houston these days.
@ RangerJohn
I know ur caught up in the fact we arent DOMINATING like we should be but lets be real about this..
Who is going to beat The LakeShow in a 7 game series?? i mean seriously, take 4 wins from us?? Especially in the West where we SHOULD have homecourt.. i dont see anyone really doing it.. because as hard as we are at home we are also fully capable on the road..
Bench or not we still have some of the hardest starters to boot..
benches help keep your guys fresh no doubt but i think thats more concerning for older teams (AHEM).. we got guys who can get worn out but still push through the wall.. Kobes the oldest and showing the most signs of wear and tear, you think im worried about him being too tired to compete in the Finals/playoffs??
lol yeah we’re worn down cuz we have no bench and its before the AllStar break.. Talk about reaching..
Whats our record?? cant be that “worn down”..
I’d swear some people never heard of “gellin” at the right time..
Lakeshow
1st the lakers have had THE lightest schedule todate in the entire league, and maybe you should pull your head out of the clouds, your coach is the one saying your team is worn out not me. I’m just giving you an I told you so. And a warn out team before the break when the shedule only gets harder, NOT GOOD!
Why y’all get Ranger started? lol
Like the Lakers the only team with a weak bench…
Guess we’ll just ignore that we got the best startin 5 and that they got to coast cuz Kobe been killin himself.
Readin that the bench is weak couple days after we beat Portland….finally, is pretty funny.
I’m not even gonna ask how the Richard Jefferson experiment been comin lol
@ 16 QQ:
hahaha please dont give me that “JJ is improving” bull…dude is a bust and the only reason he get PT is because of his Duke days…and I DO watch Magic games…get yourmind right
perhaps youre angry becasue I’ve spoken the truth about your Magic and thier inevitable downfall this season? dont hate the player…and get off JJ’s d***
that is all