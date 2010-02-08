Truth of the Matter

Call it a motivational tactic or simply of moment of brutal honesty, but Doc Rivers delivered what had to be a sobering blow for the Celtics yesterday: “One of the guys said, ‘We’re better than Orlando,’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not. They knocked you out of the playoffs last year.’ Orlando is better than us right now. Atlanta is better than us right now. L.A. is better than us right now.” (Notice how he didn’t include Cleveland, though.) … That quote was following Boston’s decisive loss to the Magic, one of just two NBA games on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting Paul Pierce (13 pts, 3 stls) and Marquis Daniels back in the lineup, Boston was ahead by double-digits at halftime and still up nine midway through the third quarter before Orlando went on a 19-0 run that decided the game. Defense was the key: Boston had more turnovers (seven) than field goals (four) in the third … Vince Carter (20 pts) was instrumental in the run, and put together his first streak of 20-point games since late-December. Slumping or not, it’s pretty clear Vince has lost a lot of explosiveness. He’s at the point now where he needs his jumper to be falling in order to be effective. He can’t just beast his way into the lane and draw fouls or dunk on people like that anymore … The Celtics did a decent job containing Dwight Howard and fouling him before he could do any real damage inside. Unfortunately for them, Dwight (16 pts, 13 rebs) was hitting his free throws (8-12 FT) … Kevin Garnett passed Dennis Rodman for 20th place on the all-time rebounding list. Have you seen Rodman on “Celebrity Rehab” this season? As much as we love him, the guy is a mess. Forget the off-court and on-court antics from his playing days — Rodman’s current behavior could keep him out of the Hall of Fame until people can trust he won’t turn the induction ceremony into a disaster … While you didn’t necessarily expect the Celtics to fall apart in the second half, the Kings blowing a fourth-quarter lead is no great shock. Sacramento was up seven on the Raptors early in the fourth, before Chris Bosh (36 pts, 11 rebs) imposed his will and the Raptors quickly made up the difference before eventually putting the game away. Bosh scored 12 in the fourth; all day he was just too much for Jason Thompson, Sean May and Donte Greene. There are only a few guys in the League that can guard Bosh one-on-one when he’s playing this well, and none of them play for Sacramento … DeMar DeRozan was back on the court after missing five games with an ankle injury. He caught a nice alley-oop cram, so we’re assuming he’ll be good to go for the dunk contest “dunk-in.” But if recent in-game performance means anything, Shannon Brown is the guy to beat going in … As for that big football game yesterday, everybody expecting an 80-point shootout had to be impressed by the Saints’ defense, which shut down the Colts after the first quarter. Tracy Porter could have easily been given MVP not just for the pick-six in the fourth quarter, but for taking Reggie Wayne out of the passing game for most of the night, and the N.O. secondary deserves even more credit considering the front seven never really got a pass rush on Peyton Manning … How many times is Manning going to replay that INT in his head? Seeing as he’s the guy who calls Indy’s plays, he might never call that one again. And you know who probably cracked an evil smile along the way? Marvin Harrison. The Colts’ receivers had some crucial drops, balls that Harrison knows he would have caught … We’re out like football …