Trying To Replace Delonte West

How much of a contribution Delonte West will bring to the Cavs this season is anyone’s guess. Between his legal issues, his likely suspension from the league and just trying to get his personal life and mental health back in order – it’s going to be hard for D-West to focus on a championship. Cleveland is now forced to go forward without him. If the Cavs are planning to compete with Boston and Orlando, somebody in the backcourt other than Mo Williams is going to have to step their game up.

Replacing West will be tough. Last season, he averaged 11.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting nearly 40 percent from the three-point line. He is an extremely quick and talented player who can play both guard positions. Scanning up and down the Cavaliers’ roster, the guard slot is a little thin. If there is anyone on the team that needs to come up big this season is free-agent pickup Anthony Parker. The former Raptors guard/forward put up similar digits as West in ’08-09 (10.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 39 percent 3P%). Parker is a smart player and experienced player and has the ability to knock down shots. I think the Cavs envisioned Parker coming in as a complimentary player off the bench, but are now banking on him to carry a lot of the backcourt load.

Because Parker is not athletic enough to hang with NBA shooting guards all game, they’ll probably have to move him to the small forward position and slide LeBron over to the two. Boobie Gibson will see a lot more time at both guard slots and is expected to hit open shots when James and Shaq get doubled. Other than Gibson, Parker and Williams, there isn’t really anyone in the backcourt. The Cavs are really going to have to look into bringing somebody in now, instead of waiting on Delonte. Even with West on the team, the Cavs failed to provide help for LeBron during the playoffs. King James was forced to throw up 35 ppg in the postseason just for the team to compete.

If the guard situation doesn’t improve in Cleveland, I could see them meeting the same fate as last year. There’s only so much ‘Bron can do. At some point he’s going to need help.

