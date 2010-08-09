Tune In To The adidas Nations Championship Game Tonight

If you weren’t out in Chicago this past weekend for the fourth annual adidas Nations global experience, then you missed out on things like THIS. As one of the premier international grassroots basketball programs, the world’s elite 18-and-under players from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the U.S. battled it out all weekend at the Attack Athletics Center to make it to tonight’s championship and third place games held at UIC Pavilion. And with Quincy Miller and the Class of 2011 taking on Kyle Anderson and the Class of 2012, we suggest you tune in.

Coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. CST with the Latin America vs. Africa game, and will broadcast live for the first time on CBS College Sports Network. The championship game of USA 2011 vs. USA 2012 will start around 7:45 p.m. CST. For folks in Chicago, tickets are only $10 at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 312.413.5740.

USA 2011

Quincy Miller – F, 6-8, Quality Education Academy (NC), Winston-Salem, NC

LaQuinton Ross – G/F, 6-9, Burlington Christian (NJ), Jackson, MS

LeBryan Nash – F, 6-7, Lincoln (TX), Dallas, TX

Deuce Bello – G, 6-3, Westchester Academy (NC), High Point, NC

Quinn Cook – G, 6-1, Dematha (MD), Bowie, MD

Wayne Blackshear – G/F, 6-5, Morgan Parks (IL), Chicago, IL

Ryan Boatright – G, 5-10, East Aurora (IL), Aurora, IL

Rodney Purvis – G, 6-5, Upper Room Christian Academy, Raleigh, NC

Cody Zeller – F, 6-10, Washington (IN), Washington, IN

Damien Leonard – G/F, 6-5, J.L. Mann (SC), Piedmont, SC

Marshall Plumlee – C, 6-11, Christ School (NC), Winona Lake, IN

Michael Chandler – C, 6-10, Lawrence North (IN), Indianapolis, IN

Cameron Ridley – C, 6-10, George Bush (TX), Richmond, TX

USA 2012

Kyle Anderson – G/F, 6-8, Paterson Catholic (NJ), Fairview, NJ

Kevin Ferrell – G, 5-10, Park Tudor, Indianapolis, IN

Jordan Adams – G, 6-4, Central Gwinnett (GA), Lawrenceville, GA

Shabazz Muhammad – G/F, 6-5, Bishop Gorman (NV), Las Vegas, NV

Winston Shepard – F, 6-8, Findlay Prep (NV), Fresno, TX

Jordan Price – G, 6-5, McCallie School (TN), Conyers, GA

Xavier Johnson – G/F, 6-6, Chaparral (CA), Murrieta, CA

Amile Jefferson – F, 6-7, Friends Central (PA), Philadelphia, PA

Dajuan Coleman – C, 6-9, Jamesville Dewitt (NY), Syracuse, NY

Isaiah Austin – F/C, 7-0, Grace Prep (TX), Burleson, TX

Alex Murphy – F, 6-8, St. Mark’s School (MA), Wakefield, RI

Jarnell Stokes – F/C, 6-8, Central High School (TN), Memphis, TN

Wannah Bail – F, 6-8, Trent International (TX), Sugarland, TX

Kaleb Tarczewski – C, 7-0, St. Mark’s (MA), Southborough, MA

Who do you think is going to win?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.