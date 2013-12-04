TV Stars Reflect On The Return Of Adidas’ Iconic Stan Smith

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Commercials
12.04.13 5 years ago

Adidas is re-releasing the iconic Stan Smith tennis flat that dominated the shoe landscape throughout the 1980s. In this Adidas trailer for the return of the Stan Smith, actors Will Arnett, Max Greenfield and Ana Girardot; tennis star Andy Murray; singer-songwriters Sky Ferreira and Momo Wu, DJ’s Kim Ann Foxman and Terranova; designers Lucio Castro and Louis-Marie Castelbajac; as well artists Hisham Akira Bharoocha and Xander Gaines reveal their favorite memories with the popular sneaker.

Stan Smith is an American tennis professional who won the 1968 U.S. Open and 1970 Australian Open in his namesake sneaker. But Smith carved out a much larger following for the tennis flats named in his honor when they transcended the tennis world and became a popular lifestyle shoe. As evidenced by all the stars waxing nostalgic about their favorite shoe, the Stan Smith’s popularity should continue into the new millennium.

What do you think?

