Tweets From Last Night: Game 1

Analyzing Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat goes beyond the Xs and Os, past the same storyline many of us predicted before the tip . Were you surprised that it was a game untilandproved too much forand, well, nobody else?

I think you might have seen that coming. Whatever the case may be, the Twittersphere was blowing up with a lot of insight, smack talk and humorous accounts (for the love of the basketball gods, “Dirk NoRingski” was trending). For the sake of objectivity, here’s a little taste of the Mavs Malice and the Heat Hate – plus a ton of old-guy jokes – via Twitter.

Of course, the most exciting matchups in any NBA game, aside from the obvious, come in the form of bench-warming centers.

@russbengtson: Brenda Haywood and Ericka Dampier #shaqtweets

@sportspickle: Brendan Haywood puts the “throw” in “free throw.”

At least Haywood, unlike Dampier, put in some decent work Tuesday night. Then again, he did deny himself against the iron at one point in the second quarter.

@jadande: waiting for the rim to do a Dikembe finger wag

Speaking of Dikembe, who must be 70-years-old by now, there’s an oddly high number of guys in this series that have been around the league a long, long time. Seriously, these Finals almost feel like a conglomerate of the past 15 years in the NBA.

@treykerby: These are Juwan Howard’s most important free throws since the time he invented free throws

@netw3rk: Jason Kidd played with Henry Bibby

@EthanJSkolnick: Remember when Mike Bibby was “Jason Kidd with a jumpshot?” Yeah, long time ago.

@alanhahn: Steve Javie’s hairstyle predates the 24 second shot clock era.

Not only is this stuff passing up any parallels to the 2006 NBA Finals, this is going way back. Even the non-basketball related portions of the TV broadcast screamed “Wrong decade!”

@bruce_arthur: Ice Cube arguing with the Coors Light beer bottle is pretty much exactly how I figured N.W.A. was going to turn out.

@IraHeatBeat: Michael McDonald on the national anthem. Welcome to the 1971 NBA Finals!

And coming off Memorial Day Weekend, what’s more American than the National Anthem?

@HPBasketball: “I’m Proud To Be An American” just played. Really happened. In Miami.

How about some new-school American hits?

@erivera7: I’d rather listen to Rebecca Black sing Friday than deal with ABC’s commentary.