Twitter Has Revolutionized The Game

In 140 characters or less, Twitter is revolutionizing the basketball world one tweet at a time. Twitter has become a marketing tool that reaches millions of people daily, leading to countless ways that a person may reach out to their target market. Everyone and their mother has a Twitter account. And if you don’t have an account yet, you’ll create one by the time you finish reading this article (knowing the power that your favorite basketball player has by tweeting what he just ate for lunch).
For basketball players on Twitter, they are trying to reach their friends, family and fans â€“ casual and hardcore alike. Players are announcing breaking news, telling stories, performing charity, running contests, interacting with fans and everything in-between.
A few examples of activities that players have performed on Twitter:
– Sean May announced his free agent signing to the Sacramento Kings.
– Chris Paul snuck a picture of all white Jordan XI’s at the Jordan Headquarters.
– Kevin Durant & Andre Iguodala recently gave a sneak peek of their new Nike commercial.
– Dwight Howard has multiple daily tweets ranging from a Twitpic of what he had for breakfast to updates on his workout to UStream videos of him chatting with fans wearing a Jamaican dreadlocks wig.
– Chris Bosh and Charlie Villanueva had a contest to see who would receive 50,000 followers first in which the loser would have to perform an embarrassing stunt on YouTube. Villanueva also gave out thousands of free shoes to charities in efforts to win the contest by offering a donation of a free pair for every new follower.
– Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Pierce have given away game tickets over Twitter to fans that could find them in their respective public location that they tweeted the message from (i.e. shopping mall).
– And everyone remembers when Charlie V tweeted during halftime of a regular season game to let his followers know that he needed to step his game up after having a struggling first half.
The most important and powerful aspect that Twitter allows for players to do though, is to build their brand up as a player. The stronger a player’s own personal brand name is, the more value and power that player will have.
No player has arguably more power than LeBron James in this industry. After firing his marketing company and creating his own, LRMR Marketing, traditional marketing companies may become a thing of the past. If other players have the ambition to follow in LeBron’s footsteps and promote and market themselves, Twitter is the ultimate tool to do so.
For basketball players to speak directly to their main consumers, their fans who follow them on Twitter, it allows them to become their own marketing team and promote themselves for free. The fans and their followers are ultimately the people who will support a player’s endeavors. These fans will be the people who buy tickets to a game, a jersey, attend off-court player associated events, watch a movie the player has a role in, and anything and everything else a player might be involved in.
Twitter not only benefits these players but also is good for sponsoring companies and fans alike. Durant and Iguodala provided free PR for Nike by simply taking a camera phone picture of a scene from their newest commercial and putting it on Twitter. Now all their fans and basketball heads alike are anticipating this new commercial. After seeing the Twitpics of the commercial shoot, fans have interacted with Durant and Iguodala by simply replying back to their tweet. They can also join in on live UStream or TwitterTV feeds of their favorite players (everyone from Durant to Dwight to Stephon Marbury have done it) and further interact with them by chatting through Twitter as the players respond over a webcam. No longer will fans have to wait hours before and after a game to get a response from their favorite player, but rather in the comfort of their own home.
Please RT (retweet): This is just the beginning of Twitter taking over the world, but don’t even get me started about how Twitter is effecting the music, media and entertainment businesses as well…
i just cancelled my twitter the other day…
it went from underground to being way too mainstream – i draw the line when skip bayless has twitter, talks bout it … and has followers
Twitter is for fucking tards… nobody gives two shits what you or your momma had for breakfast… pathetic ass self-serving egotistical psychopant bitch n–gaz is what you all are
Screw twitter and the nerd NBA players with too much free time on their hands that use it.
twitter is fuckin stupid…see how stupid people are? sign up for everything…and make stupid ass songs..im about to make up a dance and become famous too
Had Twitter for 20 seconds and got rid of it
lol @ the people who take the time out to bash stuff on this website. I like that Twitter is straight forward, and not convoluted like facebook. The best benefit i get from it is that most blogs send a tweet and link everytime they update a new post on their site. Makes it easy to know when i need to visit dime.
@6 and @7
Exactly! Games are now being tweeted live instead of blogged live online for those who don’t have access to watch the game. I know the NBA Summer League just did that and ESPN i believe as well tweeted the Summer League games.
As far as blogs and website it is a great tool for their readers to have to see when a new post or something was just put up.
Twitter is a great way to get up-to-date news about your favorite players/teams/artists or whoever. follow me @ethan469
Rather read Dime than twitter. Who cares about what they had for breakfast. The charity work they do shouldn’t be showcased and be bragged about (not saying they all do that).twitter goes a step to far, but not for all, kudos to those who use it for other reasons than self promotion. No wonder why some players have such high ego.
twitter is a way more powerful tool than just following some dumb celeb. It’s not different than the rest of the internet. simple solution, follow what you’re interested in and avoid the dumb stuff that you can’t stand. It’s annoying in a certain context (e.g. when CNN is all “follow us on twitter. blah blah” or you get some jackass celeb that talks about it like it’s the coolest thing ever). But, don’t deny that twitter is here to stay and it’s a powerful form of communcation (trust me, I’m eating my own words after I trashed it at lunch with a bunch of co-workers 7 months ago).
anyone catch David Thorpe’s live tweet of the Orlando and Vegas summer league? Amazing. And then you can follow all kinds of different outlets for news and breaking stories. Follow your favorite team, or blogger, or whoever.
I sat in on a big city’s Public Radio board meeting once and one of the biggest topics was trying to harness these new types of media to their advantage. And twitter repeatedly came up. It’s more powerful than a lot of people realize.
Think about the elections in Iran. Obama’s administration asked twitter to not shut down. Why? because it was the only way news from the citizens of Iran was getting out to the rest of the world. Yes, it’s that powerful.
And speaking of which, Dime mag needs to step up their twitter game.
at YOOOOOO
I just read some of the content on that menwithgirls.com. That blog is hot. Especially the one that breaks down the 4 different types of dudes out there. Why can’t i leave any comments though? Are you the author of that entry?
“with great power comes great responsibility” lol
I like it, those who are against it, ignore it, if everyone had lives and did exciting things like these ballers do there would be no need for any entertainment period twitter is just a byproduct of the changing times, get used it. Its a way for use joe schmoes like me to get an insight of what these ‘celebrities’ do. I could give two sh!ts about what D-Howard eat for breakfast but when he lets the twitnation know he worked out at 7am it lets me know as a Fantasy GM he ain’t messin around. lol.
plus twitter is the hottness on a smartphone while dropping a duece, its like reading a magazine with nothing but titles and then you click the title and behold…the full article sometimes pictures too…
its also kinda cool to see the disparities in followers to celebrities, like Demi Moore will have a million or something and cb34 and cv31 are competing to get to 50k first. you mean to tell me he’s only got 50k for as known as he is, and twitter is international mind you so we’re not just talkin the u.s. of a.
