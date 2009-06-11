Two Big Endorsements for Stephen Curry

Within the last two weeks, Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday have steadily climbed up a lot of draft boards. But it looks as though Stephen Curry might actually overtake both of those guys as the one to impress the most in private workouts.
Working out for the Knicks yesterday, Mike D’Antoni told Steph that he doesn’t think they can draft him because “Allan Houston doesn’t want to be the second best shooter in Knicks’ history.”
While Holiday was upset with his performance during yesterday’s six-man workout, saying he made “stupid turnovers,” Curry felt as though he shot the ball well. It was obvious that Steph liked the pace and shot opportunities that are part and parcel of a Mike D’Antoni team.
“It’s the system that I’ve played in all my life, up and down, up-tempo,” Curry said. “So, comparing how I played in college to how that translates into the N.B.A., this is the system to be in. D’Antoni, he had Steve Nash, so why would I not want to come here?”
While the Knicks’ love affair with Curry continued, one other big name threw his weight behind Curry as well. In an ESPN SportsNation chat, Blake Griffin said that Steph is the second-best player in this year’s draft class. Clearly BG hasn’t forgotten the 44-point outing that Curry had against Oklahoma when those two teams met up during the regular season.
This kid needs to bulk up and get an NBA-ready body fast cuz he is gonna get abused. He dont want to end up crying back to Pops get the ” I told you so”.
I’m still not sold on Curry myself I understand the will to win and all that, but he’s going to have to seriously learn how to play point in the league and get bigger, he may even need to figure out a way to get faster. He’s a great shooter, but at his size I really don’t see him being much more than a role player off the bench with limited minutes, unless he really blossoms at the point.
Blake acctually admitted he was the BEST player in the draft? im not saying I disagree but its quite cocky to be like “I’m the best and Stephen Currys the 2nd best”
Stephen Currys one of those guys that with a few extra inches would be getting Ray allen comparisons maybe even Reggie miller comparisons as well. He’s being hated on because he can score, just because his best attribute is his scoring dosen’t mean he can’t handle a ball or pass it.
yea…his combine numbers weren’t that bad..actually blew some people away…and even if he weren’t stronger than everyone thought he was kevin durant couldn’t even get the bar up one time and look how he turned out..
i really hope the knicks get him because he has that star quality that i don’t think anyone else has in this draft class..not rubio or griffin
Blake Griffin was on Jim Rome yesterday. Dude gives a weak interview and is hella monotone. Sick game though, I appreciated him trying to sound enthusiastic about going to the Clips. Agreed Steph needs to hit the gym and round out his game a little more. At this point if cats in the L got real physical with him I dont see his game translating. But he can shoot and it would be cool to see him as a spot player in DAntoni’s system.
I think people are hating too much,
its rarer than it should be in the NBA to have a seriously insane shooter like Curry!
He’ll never be the best player on a team, but as a second or third option its lights out.
A guy named “Role Player”…
…has made million$…
…has been a champion…
…has been an all star…
…has won individual awards…
…has made big time shots…
…has made a serious impact on thier team…
…and even on a couple of occasions…
made it to the Hall Of Fame.
*This message has been approved by Bill Walton and Robert Horry.
Curry is the most over-rated player in this draft.
bern i get the point but walton wasnt a role player then u have to add manu also to that group.
first off, mike d’antoni dont really have a system. he is a god awful coach and the best thing for curry, or any other rook, would be to go elsewhere.
the knicks aint gonna do shit until they rid themselves of mike d’antoni. he is actually a fraud and one of the WORST coaches in the league.
he puts NO emphasis on defense. the knicks defense was worse than under isiah thomas. they gave up over 120ptsmore than any other team in the league.
D’antoni too often plays a small lineup. he plays everyone out of position and he plays his starters too many minutes.
the knicks dont need steph curry. they need some size. who is gonna grab a rebound in ny next year? is david lee the only one? they need a big that can step out and hit a 12 footer. they need a shot blocker. they need an interior defensive presence. and i dont mean eddy fat ass curry.
if they gonna draft a guard, why the hell they sign chris duhon last year?!!? for that, they could have just let marbury play out the last year of his contract and take their chances. shit…..it wouldnt have been any worse than the shitty 31wins they put up without him
the knicks only want steph curry because they know LBJ is a fan of curry’s.
He is a good player. He is mre athletic and big than thought. I thing he can be the next lil man scorer of the nba after Iverson.
@Kobe Sucks
with a name like that it’s pretty hard to take anything you say seriously, so it is not surprising that you suggest that Curry is “more athletic and big than thought”
Did you see the combine results? The kid is 6’3 with a 6’3 wingspan – he’s built like a t-rex! The kid will have a tough time getting his shots off in the NBA.
He’s possibly the best scorer in the draft, but in NBA standards, I could see him as something like Kevin Martin from Sactown.
Curry needs to go to a team thats actually gonna develop him. he is a lights out shooter and is actually a better passer than originally thought but he is gonna have to get stronger and faster (if possible) and learn to create his own shot vs a bigger more athletic opponent. if he goes to knicks, he is gonna end up in a spot as a better version of JJ Redick or eddie house…thankfully he can handle the rock
is his future any better than juan dixon?
All the scouts are high on him….more so now after seeing him workout than what he accomplished in college.
He is in the gym and has been showing it off to everyone saying he is too small. The only issue he will have is not having great length as a smaller guard against bigger guards. Outside of that he will adapt. He understands pace and body control when attacking the basket. All he has to do is knock down shots and learn how to live at the line. We all know he can shoot. I didn’t like him to the Knicks, but if Coach D sees him fitting I think I’ll roll with his opinion over the talking heads.
I just hope he gets more of an opportunity than Bayless. I think Bayless is a better athlete than him, but stubborn. I still can’t understand how Portland figured he couldn’t help. Curry needs to go somewhere that will emphasize his strengths.
@ comment 10.
D’ Antoni might not be the best x’s and o’s coach but he sure does know how to get the best out of his player. its not always what you know, but also how you motivate.
Nash, Stoudemire, Marion, Barbosa all had better years under D’ Antoni.
Look at what hes doing in New york so far, hes actually improving their record and putting some excitement into this organizations fans again.
So lets not knock D’ Antoni too much because he has been pretty stellar thus far.
He will get enough strength… kill all that noise. A high basketball IQ will carry you a long way plus hehas skills period… if anyone knows basketball this can’t be denied.
Don’t forget Curry’s passing.. see bobby knights analysis.
also, he bested Gerald Henderson in bench press. don’t let his pretty face fool you… like Isiah Thomas.. a baby faced assassin on the court