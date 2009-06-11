Two Big Endorsements for Stephen Curry

Within the last two weeks, Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday have steadily climbed up a lot of draft boards. But it looks as though Stephen Curry might actually overtake both of those guys as the one to impress the most in private workouts.

Working out for the Knicks yesterday, Mike D’Antoni told Steph that he doesn’t think they can draft him because “Allan Houston doesn’t want to be the second best shooter in Knicks’ history.”



While Holiday was upset with his performance during yesterday’s six-man workout, saying he made “stupid turnovers,” Curry felt as though he shot the ball well. It was obvious that Steph liked the pace and shot opportunities that are part and parcel of a Mike D’Antoni team.

“It’s the system that I’ve played in all my life, up and down, up-tempo,” Curry said. “So, comparing how I played in college to how that translates into the N.B.A., this is the system to be in. D’Antoni, he had Steve Nash, so why would I not want to come here?”

While the Knicks’ love affair with Curry continued, one other big name threw his weight behind Curry as well. In an ESPN SportsNation chat, Blake Griffin said that Steph is the second-best player in this year’s draft class. Clearly BG hasn’t forgotten the 44-point outing that Curry had against Oklahoma when those two teams met up during the regular season.

Source: NY Times