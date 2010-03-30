Two Dope T-Shirts Dedicated To Big Z’s Return To Cleveland

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.30.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Don’t think Cavs fans are excited to have Big Z back on their roster? Check out these two fan made t-shirts dedicated to the Lithuanian big man’s return to Cleveland. The one on the left is available at Homage Clothing and the one on the right is available at Fresh Brewed Tees. Both shirts are a thank you gesture from Cavs fans to Big Z for staying loyal to the only team he’s ever suited up for since his first day in the League – way back in 1997.

Even if you find the designs too simple, a portion of each sale is donated to the Lithaunain Red Cross Society and the Cleveland City Mission, so you can’t go wrong purchasing a product when part of the sales go to a good cause.

What do you think?

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

Follow Jeff on Twitter at @WeAllScheme.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSStyle - Kicks and GearZydrunas Ilgauskas

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP