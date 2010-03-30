Two Dope T-Shirts Dedicated To Big Z’s Return To Cleveland

Don’t think Cavs fans are excited to have Big Z back on their roster? Check out these two fan made t-shirts dedicated to the Lithuanian big man’s return to Cleveland. The one on the left is available at Homage Clothing and the one on the right is available at Fresh Brewed Tees. Both shirts are a thank you gesture from Cavs fans to Big Z for staying loyal to the only team he’s ever suited up for since his first day in the League – way back in 1997.

Even if you find the designs too simple, a portion of each sale is donated to the Lithaunain Red Cross Society and the Cleveland City Mission, so you can’t go wrong purchasing a product when part of the sales go to a good cause.

Source: Ball Don't Lie

