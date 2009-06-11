Two Great Defenders Dish On How To Stop Kobe, and the Finals

At different points in their careers, both Alonzo Mourning and Shane Battier have gotten bowled over by Kobe and the Lakers. But they’ve also had some success against one of the game’s greatest scorers. We caught up with the two elite defenders during a conference call for the American Century Celebrity Golf Tourney. Shane might not be on Alonzo’s level, but if you believe the Michael Lewis’ of the world, he’s well on his way to carving his own niche as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. We talked with these two defensive specialists about what the Magic need to do to even the series up at 2-2 tonight…



Dime: Do you have a favorite in the series?

Alonzo Mourning: I’m routing for the Magic ’cause of Stan Van Gundy and the relationship I have with Pat Ewing. The Lakers have been more of the aggressor. I think Orlando’s defense has not been that much of a factor. I think that their mentality is to go and outscore folks, which is something that they do well. But once you get to the Finals you have to establish a defensive presence and you have to use your defense to stimulate your offense.

Dime: Do you think that Kobe is particularly locked-in? He’s got that new game face…

AM: You know what, I don’t know what a game face is. As far as Kobe, his expression pretty much defines his mission out there on the court. I’ve seen guys smile and drop 60 on you. A game face is whatever you take of it to tell you the truth.

To tell you the truth Phil doesn’t have to do anything but call timeouts every now and then. I think Kobe is the one that is the facilitator, he’s the catalyst, he is the one driving the mission of the particular team right now, and he is the one doing it. I think Phil’s just showing up to tell you the truth and Kobe’s doing all the work necessary for this team be successful.

Dime: What does Orlando have to do to tie the series up and possibly come away with a win?

Shane Battier: If Orlando really wants to win this series and get back into it, they have to control LA’s role players. When Lamar Odom plays great, the Lakers usually win. When Pau Gasol plays efficient, they usually win. You know Kobe’s going for his twenty or thirty. You just can’t let him go for forty or fifty. And at the same time, you need to try to hold those second and third options down a little bit, and make the guys who aren’t used to making decisions make decisions – guys like Ariza and Walton. That gives you the best shot to beat the Lakers and that’s what Orlando has to do these next few games.

Keeping Kobe from hitting the 20-point plateau is like hitting a double breaking forty foot down hill sliding putt. It’s basically like the one Tiger Woods hit in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last year on No. 11.

Dime: Did the return of Jameer Nelson throw off the chemistry of the Magic?

AM: I don’t think it screwed up the chemistry when they put Jameer in. I think he played very, very well. As far as them feeling like it might of screwed up the chemistry in that game, they were getting their butts kicked before Jameer was even in the game. I look at it this way, this is the Finals and with the Finals there’s no excuses. You go out you do your job. You play the game as hard as you can and let the pieces fall as they may. You don’t point the finger at no excuses.

SB: I disagree with Alonzo. Orlando was playing with most confidence out of any team in the playoffs after that Cleveland series and they had such a great mojo, you can tell there was discontinuity in Game One, I don’t know if that was because Jameer came in. Jameer is a great player obviously they wouldn’t have had the year they had without him. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. They were playing so well with so much confidence after the Cleveland series, I thought they would have played the same way against the Lakers. I think Game One and Game Two could been a little bit different.

Dime: How important is Game Four and how does this NBA Finals shape Kobe’s legacy?

SB: This is an important finals for him (Kobe) because I think it’s finally his team. Obviously the years with Shaq and LA and that great team, he was always sort of viewed as Robin to Shaq (Batman). This is his team, and when you are the main catalyst on a team and you winning a championship, it sets you apart, Kobe knows that, the basketball world knows that and I think, although he’ll never really admit it, it is what is driving him at this point.

AM: If you look at Kobe, if you look at his past, you look at the rap that he’s gotten for certain situations. He’s been looked as a villain and he’s been praised. Now he’s in a position right now where he’s really able to kind of control the public perception of him.

Dime: How does your golf games measure up to Charles Barkley‘s?

AM: Light, light years better than Charles. But I wouldn’t even mention my name in the same sentence as Tiger Woods especially now with the way playing.”

SB: I try to avoid any comparison to Charles Barkley, I have my moments but I think can get around the course a little bit better. I’m about 19 handicap right now but I’m improving, that’s the important thing. I try not to watch Charles swing, sort of like watching a terrible jump shot; you don’t wanna develop any bad habits watching somebody else. I don’t look at his swing at all, I don’t look at his swing cause I don’t want any negative thoughts creeping into my head about Charles Barkley’s swing.

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is a charity golf tournament and for the fourth year the official charity is Lance Armstrong’s Live Strong foundation.