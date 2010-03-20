NBA Draft 2010 Lottery picks going head-to-head in Milwaukee

*Dime’s NCAA Tournament Day 2 coverage*

If you’re near a TV or a computer, try to catch the last 15 minutes of this Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma State game. On one hand, it’s been nip/tuck the entire way and seems headed for a crazy finish. On the other hand, you might be watching your favorite NBA team’s next Lottery pick, as Derrick Favors and James Anderson are sharing the court.

You’ve probably heard a lot about Favors, the 6-11 freshman at G-Tech who grew up in the same AAU system as Dwight Howard and plays kind of like a young Kenyon Martin. You may not have heard as much about Anderson, OK State’s 6-6 junior two-guard who copped Big 12 Player of the Year while averaging more than 22 points a night.

Anderson has been quiet so far, with just 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting as I’m writing this, but he can fill up the stat sheet in a hurry if he gets hot. Favors has 6 points and 7 boards and a couple blocks.

* OK State’s Keiton Page makes the All-Opie Taylor Team. He looks like he’s in middle school and like he’s never even stolen a candy bar from the corner store (we’ve all done that, right?) but he’s got a deadly jumper and can handle the ball.

* Glen Rice Jr. is a 6-5 freshman guard on the Yellow Jackets. Although he’s hitting 47% from three-point range this year, Junior is not the shooter his father was/is simply because he doesn’t take very many shots. He’s more of a defensive/hustle guy, but his role as a scorer could change in the future depending on how the team’s roster looks.

* Gonzaga is up 10 on Florida State as the Seminoles try to climb out of what was a 20-piecing. This game features two guys on the “Who the F*** is That Guy?” team: Gonzaga’s 7-foot-5 Will Foster and FSU’s 7-1 Solomon Alabi. The latter is actually good; Alabi (11.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.4 bpg) is considered a future Lottery pick either this year or next based on his size, athleticism, shot-blocking ability, and he even has a little offensive game. But Foster is a bum. He’s from the Northwest area so I’ve been following him since high school. If you’re 7-5 and you can’t even get 10 minutes a night at a mid-major, well, that’s a telling sign. Foster is basically just tall and that’s it. And he looks like the neighbor kid from The Burbs.

* Michigan State is putting it on New Mexico State. I only caught a few minutes of it, but in that short span, NM State’s Jahmar Young and his coach picked up technicals while the team was already down double-digits, and they were already showing the “sad faces” montage on NM State’s bench in the first half.

* Text message from my sister: “#31 Wendell on NM State has his area code tattooed across his entire neck.”