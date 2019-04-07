Getty Image

MINNEAPOLIS — Ty Jerome was never supposed to be considered a potential first-round pick in the NBA Draft. Ultimately, he may not be one, and seeing as how he’s only a junior, there’s no guarantee he makes he jump in 2019. But as he showed during the Virginia Cavaliers’ Final Four victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night, Jerome has what it takes to play at the next level for a long, long time.

Virginia’s victory will be remembered for its ending, one that included an uncalled double-dribble on Jerome himself in the game’s waning moments. In the 39 minutes prior to the frenetic final 60 seconds, though, the 21 year old was the best player on the floor for either squad. While teammate Kyle Guy was cool, calm, and collected from the free throw line to clinch the victory, Jerome delivered to the tune of 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, carrying the Virginia offense in the first half while the rest of the squad sputtered.

Jerome was a consensus top-50 recruit as a high school senior from New Rochelle, N.Y., but due to his lack of off-the-charts physical tools, his future in the NBA is a bit murky. In fact, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett took note of Jerome early in high school career and, even after all he has seen from the youngster, Bennett couldn’t help but recall one significant limitation upon an initial viewing.

“I saw him when he was younger,” Bennett said of Jerome during pre-game availability in Minneapolis. “It was in Pennsylvania. And I was watching someone else, and he was playing in that game, and he wasn’t near as big and all that, and I just kept saying, ‘Man, he’s really good.’ But in my mind, I’m like, ‘No, no, he’s not moving that well. I don’t know. But, man, he’s really good.'”

Bennett went on to admit that, despite that positive first impression, he didn’t necessarily think he had to go all-in on getting Jerome to Charlottesville.

“I kind of forgot about Ty,” Bennett said. “My staff should have kept tabs … just kidding. But I forgot about him. That summer I go to watch another player. It just so happens Ty was playing that team. I didn’t go to watch Ty, and he played like Ty played, and I told my staff, ‘I’m locking in on that young man. There’s something there. I think he’s got a chance.’ And I bull-dogged him and followed him, and he kept making a believer out of me more and more.