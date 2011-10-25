Ty Lawson Isn’t Happy Overseas, Tweets His Frustration

It’s both predictable and weirdly unexplainable. How come NBA players can’t play overseas? We assume they’re the best players on the court, have the most talent, but they always end up sinking into the background. Look at Deron Williams. He has one big game – 24 points and 10 dimes – and we’re all nodding as if that proves something. Shouldn’t he be doing that every game? That’s what we’ve come to expect from players that talented. But if this lockout has proven anything about NBA player-overseas league relations, it’s that the transition is hard. For Ty Lawson, it’s been extra tough.
On the court, Lawson is averaging nine points, 2.3 assists and just under 20 minutes a game for Zalgiris Kaunas. But he’s clearly a little frustrated right now. Just check out his Twitter timeline.
Some of the highlight tweets coming from Lawson:
7 hours ago: I coulda sat home and played NBA 2k12 and got the same thing accomplished that we did in practice smh
6 hours ago: A lot of wack things happening
4 hours ago: @pranas_balsys I would slap the shyt outta u if I seen u in person… I play hard every game
3 hours ago: These idiots..for example @SwagginGedy don’t kno anything about basketball
2 hours ago: this ridiculous… didnt kno racism still existed… might have to pack my bags
2 hours ago: everybody thinks i have a problem with the new coach and i dont…were 2-0 since he started coaching…i care about winning not about stats
Lawson’s dealing with some pissed off fans, some racism and some calling for him to just do his job. For Lawson to respond so fervently to some of these tweets from fans, they had to have been pretty obnoxious. Judging off these comments, NBA fans probably aren’t the only ones who’ll be fist pumping when the lockout finally does lift.
What do you think of all this? Will he stay over for the full duration of the lockout?
what i think NBA players dont realize is that if and when they step on the court overseas they all have a huge target on their back. not only from the opposing players but also loyal fans that day dream how good their team will be once they have an NBA player.
Ty has forgotten why he went over there in the first place. not to play basketball but to earn a paycheck till the lockouts over. so if i was him id just put my head down and stfu
and to think that racism has been erased every where in the world is dumb and naive.
That’s how disconnected to the average person these players are, He really thought he would not experience racism?? Either he is delusional or totally isolated fromthe average black person. 75% (see world press) of caucasions in the world think they are better than blacks. (Although they have knowledge that we are the orignal people and like everything they try to steal the identity.)
Twitter is fucking stupid.
He wouldn’t be playing these bullshit games with the fans if he didn’t sit around and scratch his twat all day
he may be naive in thinking that racism doesnt exist. he may also be retarded for being on twitter so much.
1) gtfo if you think social networking to connect fans directly to players is a bad thing. we actually get to know these people and their personalities now rather than NAIVELY believe these players have no flaws like any other person including you.
2) he’s dealing with racism. it’s not an easy thing. so why are you just telling him to shut up and do his job? that in itself is racism. your next answer will be “But he chose to go there, he should have known it was coming”. Does that make it ok? As if I chose to go to a better school with better programs and more resources, then it would be ok for people to be racist toward me because i chose to go there? society’s understanding of prejudice and racism is still so damn ignorant.
the reason why i say for him to keep his head down and stfu is because hes not there for long term and those people arent his main fans. so rather than complain about everything and let other peoples dumbass opinions effect your world, he should just play basketball, get paid, and come back when the REAL season gets going. those people are going to be racist no matter what, so Ty doing his little tweat about racism aint going to help anyone.
you know what i do when im faced with racism? i just ignore it, cause bullshit like that aint worth my time or thoughts. if Ty wants to fight racism overseas thats up to him but that aint gonna change nothing so might as well stfu and earn your money. cause if youre out there on the court thinking about how racist the fans are when you should be thinking 100% basketball than you’re not playing to your full potencial.
if you cant handle the racism then jam out but you wont get paid. so its either stfu and get paid or leave that foolish country and go back to the states and work with Delonte at home depot…
sticks and stones might break my bones but racial slurs will never hurt me
furthermore if im that racist guy trashing Ty and i read his tweet about him leaving town than im going to get even more pumped up and even more racial next time i see him cause i know it hurts him inside, hurts him so much hes willing to pack his bags and leave a paycheck. if anything that tweet empowered the racists and showed them their actions are working…
Ty Lawson needs to be very careful. He has no idea the amount of danger he could put himself in by talking reckless over twitter. He’s from the DMV, he should know better than to pop shit when you aren’t in your own hood.
Only a select few… like less than a handful of people get star treatment around the world. Roger Federer, Usain Bolt, a few soccer players – none of which I care to follow or could name. Everyone else, is just like everyone else. So what if they gave you a free car, that bucket cost $4k with no brakes, no air bags, no AC, no heat, and you had to inflate your own tires. The radio is made of you and your backup singers. Power nothing. manual 4-way seats and a phonebook. One wiper blade… on the passenger side.
@SagJism. Yeah, a Canadian invented the game of basketball. Dr. James Naismith.
In the US, once you’ve made it in the NBA, you’re a millionaire and you’ve earned your legitimacy in the system. The amazing rags-to-riches stories we see every year in the NBA Draft are stories of personal successes in a system that often disadvantages non-whites and the poor, and many draftees are both.
But when some of these players go abroad, that legitimacy and respect they earned in the US vanishes. Instead it’s replaced by resentment, often for being (1) from the NBA, (2) American, and (3) black.
It’s easy to say “omg ur so dum ty lawson obviously racism exists” but I think he’s feeling like he’s not getting respect despite all the work he’s put in to become successful.
^– Or it really could also just be the huge differences in professional cultures between the NBA and Euro leagues, and not a race issue at all. Could you imagine having to do a mandatory high school-style skills and conditioning practice in Europe when you’ve already proven yourself in the NBA?
I hate when people try to eliminate the racial aspect of a situation. I know there are people who overuse the race card, but more times than not its correct.
@Phileus you completely ignored this “Lawson’s dealing with some pissed off fans, some racism?”
Or maybe i misunderstood it.
I would say Phileus also has it right: NBA players are often frustrated overseas as the different style of practice and play means they are less effective. Scoring 9 with 2 dimes is a disappointment to fans, who would almost no doubt not complain if Ty would be averaging 20/10 (almost unheard of in Europe).
he has to accept that there is big diference between nba practices and way the game were played and europe practices. i read ages ago when dino radja (who played for boston) said that he was shocked when he came in nba and the way they practice. for example, after practice in europe, he could barely walk while in nba its more of shoot around. ofcourse, in nba games are played every 2-3 days so you’d kill someone if you force him to practice as hard between games like they do on europe with once a week games (unless they play some other euro competition also).
as for racism card, thing is fans in europe are more direct and will do everything they can to hurt opposing players. i know it sucks, but fans don’t think before they say anything. it’s like, they have or had black player in their team who they worship (and trust me, fan base in europe can be really obsessive and put players to god status if they think they deserv it) and at the same time they would make monkey sounds when oposing black play plays. i never used racial card to provoke oposing players, but everything else goes, nationality, looks, way they walk… what ever.
one example of how fans in europe can be brutal: in late 80’s afer hillsborough disaster (where 96 of liverpool fans died), some fans from oposing team started to make jokes about those fans during the games with liverpool. some people just don’t respect anything
This is probably just a case of another American player, who knows nothing about the World outside the US and is obvously due to a big surprise.
I mean, he did not know about racism in the former USSR? Come on…he probably couldn’t even recognize Lithuania in a World Map, like 90% of Americans.
He did not know that in Europe, bball players actually practice everyday instead of just shooting around?
He did not know that fans in Europe take their sports much more seriously than in the US?
Come on…do your research before packing your bags.
@SagJism – you’re more naive than all these racists
Why do Americans need to know anything about the rest of the world? Outside of the Beetles, what has the rest of the world done for America?