Ty Lawson Pokes Fun At James Harden’s Defense With Cowboys Pic

During the opening Sunday of the 2014-15 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys got steamrolled by a Niners team that went up 21-3 in the early going, with the Dallas defense acting as a sieve for Colin Kaepernick and company. Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson took the opportunity to poke a little fun at James Harden and his historically porous defense.

Most everyone was watching football on Sunday, and a lot of people were watching the largely one-sided game of the week between 49ers and Cowboys; although, Tony Romo and the ‘Boys tried to come back after the large early deficit, falling 28-17 at the end.

Here’s Lawson’s re-post of the Harden photoshop, with the caption: “Cowboys defensive coordinator #Rp”

While it appears to be in good fun, we bet Harden remembers when his Rockets face Denver next season; the Nuggets travel to Houston on December 13 for their first matchup next season.

It’s not like Lawson is making the crack in a vacuum, either.

When the two players faced off in November this past season, Lawson dropped 28 points and dished 17 assists on Harden and Houston, and James finished with just 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting, even though he wasn’t matched up against the speedy Nuggets point.

The Rockets won that game, but the ease with which Lawson created offense for Denver during their 122-111 loss (Dwight Howard and Chandler Parsons combined for 45 points despite Harden’s uncharacteristically inefficient shooting), could have been in his mind when he posted to Instagram.

