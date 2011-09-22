Ty Lawson’s New Whip

Yesterday we showed you Ty Lawson‘s new kicks, but now it’s time to check out his new whip. After arriving in Lithuania to play for Zalgiris Kaunas, the team laced him with this sweet Renault Scenic that features his name and signature on the driver’s side door. I wonder if Sonny Weems got one just like it.

UPDATE: I found Sonny’s whip. Turns out, everyone on the team gets a car with their signature on the side.

What do you think?

Source: ProBasketballTalk

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.