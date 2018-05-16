Getty Image

The Boston Celtics managed to defend home court during the first two games of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston just looked like a team that wanted it more than Cleveland in Games 1 and 2, and while the familiar refrain of “the series doesn’t start until the away team wins” looms large, no one is envious of the position the Cavs find themselves in right now.

The undermanned Celtics have been the physically and mentally tougher team thus far, with Cavs coach Ty Lue going as far as to accuse them of “gooning the game up.”

“We gotta be tougher,” Lue said. “I think they’re playing tougher than we are. We see that. They’re being physical. They’re gooning the game up, and we gotta do the same thing. We gotta be tougher mentally and physically.”