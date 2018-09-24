Ty Lue Believes The Cavs Are Still The Favorite In The East Because ‘We Haven’t Lost Yet’

#Cleveland Cavaliers
09.24.18 1 hour ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in this exact situation before, as the team is about to enter the 2018-19 NBA season following LeBron James leaving the franchise to play somewhere else. The difference is this time, the Cavs are in relatively decent shape as they enter a post-LeBron world, to the point that there are reasons for optimism about what they can accomplish this season.

Are they a contender to win the Eastern Conference for the fifth year in a row? Odds are they’re not, but the Cavaliers are in a position where they can still make the postseason. If you ask head coach Tyronn Lue, though, Cleveland is being slept on, because until someone knocks them off, they’re the best team in the East.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSTyronn Lue

