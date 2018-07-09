Ty Lue Met With Luke Walton To Discuss Coaching LeBron James

Luke Walton will be the seventh coach LeBron James has had in his career when the Los Angeles Lakers take the floor this fall. It may seem silly to count that, but coaching James brings a very different dynamic to a job that’s difficult enough for NBA coaches. For example, perhaps no coach had a worse summer than Tyronn Lue, who was “shocked and hurt” when LeBron James left the Cavaliers in free agency.

But just because James is gone from the Cavaliers doesn’t mean that Lue simply thinks the circus that follows the best player in the NBA is someone else’s problem. As it turns out, Lue has already worked to help Walton get used to James. According to an ESPN report, Walton contacted Lue and wanted to know all about what will come of the assignment.

“He told me, ‘I have my pen and paper out already. Let’s hear it,'” Lue told ESPN.

