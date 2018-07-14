Getty Image

This offseason has been mostly good for the Phoenix Suns. They landed the top pick in the draft and used that to select what appears to be a can’t-miss prospect in Deandre Ayton, and they also managed to sneak in and nab veteran swingman Trevor Ariza from the Rockets right after free agency started on July 1.

But the organization also opted to part ways with guard Tyler Ulis, a decision that reportedly didn’t sit well with franchise star Devin Booker, who has been close friends with Ulis since middle school. Now, it appears we have some inkling as to why the two were so close. They’ve clearly been through a lot together.

On Friday, a video surfaced showing an altercation involving both Ulis and Booker from May of last year at an apartment building in Tempe, during which several unknown men appear to attack Ulis in an elevator before Booker later comes to his assistance. Via TMZ Sports: