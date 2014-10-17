GIF: Tyreke Evans & Anthony Davis Dunk All Over OKC

We really like the Pelicans in the preseason. The addition of Omer Asik could go a long way to shoring up their defense and Anthony Davis, at 28-to-1 odds, is a really good bet for MVP. Plus, Jrue Holiday is back and healthy (he actually dunked on us this summer, so we should know). The Pellies were in a groove last night and destroyed a Durant- and Westbrook-less Thunder team, 120-86. Tyreke Evans and the Brow punctuated the blowout with some righteous rim-rattlers, too.
The Brow continued to dominate preseason play, making it seem like a scrimmage against an overmatched high school. He was 10-for-15 from the field with a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Plus, this little baseline flight:
‘Reke was 3-of-6 with 10 points, be he also led the team with seven dimes — harkening back to his days as Sac-town’s Rookie of the Year point guard.
If this Pellies team played in the Eastern Conference, we think it’s an automatic playoff berth, but the west is so jam-packed with talented teams, they might be lottery-bound yet again despite their improvement.
Will New Orleans make the playoffs this season?
