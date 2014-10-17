GIF: Tyreke Evans & Anthony Davis Dunk All Over OKC

We really like the Pelicans in the preseason. The addition of Omer Asik could go a long way to shoring up their defense and Anthony Davis, at 28-to-1 odds, is a really good bet for MVP. Plus, Jrue Holiday is back and healthy (he actually dunked on us this summer, so we should know). The Pellies were in a groove last night and destroyed a Durant- and Westbrook-less Thunder team, 120-86. Tyreke Evans and the Brow punctuated the blowout with some righteous rim-rattlers, too.

The Brow continued to dominate preseason play, making it seem like a scrimmage against an overmatched high school. He was 10-for-15 from the field with a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Plus, this little baseline flight:

‘Reke was 3-of-6 with 10 points, be he also led the team with seven dimes — harkening back to his days as Sac-town’s Rookie of the Year point guard.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If this Pellies team played in the Eastern Conference, we think it’s an automatic playoff berth, but the west is so jam-packed with talented teams, they might be lottery-bound yet again despite their improvement.

Will New Orleans make the playoffs this season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.