Tyreke Evans Appearing at House of Hoops

If you are in the Philly area this Saturday, come by the House of Hoops in Cherry Hill if you want to meet reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.