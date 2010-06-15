Tyreke Evans Appearing at House of Hoops

If you are in the Philly area this Saturday, come by the House of Hoops in Cherry Hill if you want to meet reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Tyreke is gonna be one of the best
Tyreke is my absolute favorite player in this league. It’s been a long time since I’ve had one too. He will lead the Kings to greatness once again, and become known as the true King in this league.
You guys are insane. Tyreke isn’t a winning player. He’s a ball-dominant 2 guard masquerading as a point. He will NEVER be the best player on a true title contender.
Oh, and the poster doesn’t mention this, but for VIP’s at HOH, Tyreke’ll be your wheel-man for a drive-by. Just like old times…
Gotta agree with Celts Fan.
He seems like that type of guy who rather shine on a garbage team than win with less stats.
he’s also only 20 years old…give him a couple of years and a team with a good shooter and rebounders.