Tyreke Evans Has Been Dismissed From The League For Violating The NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug Program

05.17.19

The NBA announced that veteran guard Tyreke Evans’ time in the league has come to an end for now. According to a release, Evans, who spent last season in a largely reserve role for the Indiana Pacers, violated the NBA/NBPA’s Anti-Drug Program, which carries a dismissal and disqualification from the league.

The details surrounding what happened with Evans are murky, as there isn’t anything else out there regarding what led to the ban. However, Mark Deeks of Sky Sports NBA singled out where in the rulebook it says what has to happen for a player to be on the receiving end of this.

