Tyreke Evans Finally Traded To New Orleans In 3-Team Deal

Tyreke Evans will now definitely be moving on to New Orleans, as Sacramento, Portland and the Pelicans have agreed on a three-team deal. This is the perfect situation for Evans. We’ve outlined why in the past, but between Jrue Holiday, Eric Gordon and Evans, New Orleans now has one of the most talented backcourts in the NBA.

Second-round pick Jeff Withey will be joining Evans in New Orleans. The Kings will get Greivis Vasquez and two second-round picks from the Blazers, while Portland is receiving Robin Lopez and Terrel Harris.

But by far the most interesting aspect of this deal is that ESPN is reporting Evans told the New Orleans brass that he is willing to come off the bench if necessary.

Was this a good move for New Orleans?

