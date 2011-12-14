Tyreke Evans Has The Best Handles In The NBA

#Video
12.14.11 7 years ago 16 Comments

If you didn’t know by now, Tyreke Evans has been abusing cats off the dribble forever. A Dime favorite since way back in the day when we introduced him to the world on the cover of Dime #24, Evans went to work this summer against virtually anyone they put in front of him. A injury-riddled year last season had people forgetting just how disgusting ‘Reke was as a rookie. We’re hearing rumblings out of Sacramento that his jumper has drastically improved. If so, we’re looking at a future All-Star. Hit the jump for the video, courtesy of our boys at Hoopmixtape.

Does he have the nicest handles in the league?

