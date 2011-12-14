Tyreke Evans Has The Best Handles In The NBA

If you didn’t know by now, Tyreke Evans has been abusing cats off the dribble forever. A Dime favorite since way back in the day when we introduced him to the world on the cover of Dime #24, Evans went to work this summer against virtually anyone they put in front of him. A injury-riddled year last season had people forgetting just how disgusting ‘Reke was as a rookie. We’re hearing rumblings out of Sacramento that his jumper has drastically improved. If so, we’re looking at a future All-Star. Hit the jump for the video, courtesy of our boys at Hoopmixtape.
Does he have the nicest handles in the league?
CP3 has the best handles in the league, not close. But if you throw style points into the mix then Reke is right up there. He kinda dribbles like the ball is on a string whereas a guy like CP3 is just quickness and power. You might poke the ball away from Reke but you try to stick your hand in on Paul and he might rip it off.
I think it’s between Evans,and Jamal Crawford, but don’t sleep on Jamaal Tinsley.
i didn’t know the corey maggette bulldozer move qualified as “handle”
Tinsley used to have an elite handle… but how can you still rank him when he really hasn’t played vs elite comp in YEARS. This isn’t 2005. And hasn’t he put on serious weight?
And I agree with Shuttles… Chris Paul as a tight handle.
IF LBJ had these handles….ouch.
I’m going with Nash….Guys handle is insane but just doesn’t get as fancy as Paul or Reke. He foresure has the better left hand out the three.
I also agree that Chris Paul has the best handles. Reke is definitely up there with him but, Paul is just too smooth with the handles.
dwight howard’s handles are pretty sick
CP carries the ball around as bad as Iverson used to, he also dribbles over his head half the time…if the nba actually called a carry, CP would have 8 turn overs a game.
Nash is the most controlled dribbler, it’s damn near impossible to make him pickup his dribble. I’d probably give Nash best handles in the league, the guy can dribble a tennis ball as good as he dribbles a basketball, it’s insane.
Reke is fucking amazing for 6’6. He might have best handles for anyone over 6’5, by far.
Jamal crawford has the best handles, tyreke looking like he close though.
Reke is sick…don’t sleep on him…Evans is going to blow up…
I remember when Baron Davis had arguably the best handles. When he was a rookie he was just like Reke but the older he’s gotten the more his handles have mellowed out.
Baron Davis only has love handles now.
@trey
its true, when people get older they tend to practice a lot less on dribbling, which waters . Just look at Rafer Alston and Allen Iverson and even a guy like Grant Hill or Kevin Garnett.
There was a time when KG would run PG for the T-Wolves and Grant Hill was the best point forward in the game with a sick handle. now if they were to try that, they’d be fumbling all over the place.
As for Tyreke, I watched this video yesterday and the first thing i said was “I did not know his handles were that slick”. But crowning him the best handles in the NBA is just down right stupid.
Kid can dribble his a$$ off for someone 6’6″ but I noticed two things. on most of his moves he was dribbling in place and not progressing at all. It was all for show. He usually ended up just using his size and strength to get past his defenders (who were all terrible btw) after all the in-place dribbling.
As for the best handle in the NBA, off top I’d go with Chris Paul. You can hate him all you want (btw @Control, dribbling above your head is not illegal unless your hand goes under the ball) but CP3 is a phenomenal ball-handler. Its one of the only ways he gets where he wants to on the court.
But I do agree that Steve Nash has a nasty handle. so does Will Bynum and Jamal Crawford and of course Derrick Rose and Deron Williams.
Ima go with chris Paul.
Chris Paul to me is under control with his handles.
I always like Chauncey Billups handle game also.
I like dudes with such a tight handle that they dont even need style points to get pass their defender.
The reke video was good though
@control do u like anyone as a player. You nothing but hate coming from you bout everybody.
@chicagorilla
Paul is def the best ballhandler and i would def say that nash is next. He never picks up his dribble and doesnt waste unnecessary energy or movement. He just never loses the ball.
D-will has underrated ball handling and his crossover is pretty sick.