Tyreke Evans Is In A Class Of His Own (Even Better Than LeBron)

You didn’t have to watch more than a couple games this year to know that Tyreke Evans is a man amongst boys. The 20-year-old rookie, who’s averaging an astounding 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Kings, has been even better than advertised. But one thing that I doubt many people expected was how physically dominant the 6-6 guard would be – especially in the lane – during his first season. Believe it or not, Tyreke gets to the rim (and converts) more than any other player in the League.

The guys over at Sactown Royalty wrote a great article with the stats to back it up:

According to Hoopdata, Tyreke averages 8.3 attempts at the rim, about .7 more than the player in 2nd place, Zach Randolph. He’s also 1st in the league in makes at the rim at 5.0 a game (tied with LeBron). More attempts and makes than every single big man in the league. And what’s even more unique about Tyreke is how much his scores at the rim are unassisted, unlike big men and explosive players like LeBron who throw down alley oops on a regular basis. Tyreke is only assisted on 24.7% of his makes around the rim, while LeBron is at about 48.1%. The only other player in the top 40 of Attempts at the rim with less % of his makes that are assisted is Russell Westbrook at 21.2% (Attempts 5.7 FG at the rim a game). The other guards in the top 40? Wade (7.2 attempts, 33.4% assisted), Ellis (6.7 attempts, 36.4% assisted), Stephen Jackson (6.1 attempts, 55.4% assisted), Stuckey (5.9 attempts, 29.8% assisted), Rose (5.6 attempts, 35.1% assisted), Rondo (5.4 attempts, 33.3% assisted), and Tony Parker (5.2 attempts, 27.7% assisted).

The more you think about, the more impressive it is. Other than Westbrook, there is no one creating their own shot and converting more than Evans. That ability is remarkable. This makes me think back to when we ranked the NBA’s 30 Best Go-To Players. While Kevin Martin was all the way down at No. 24, the keys to the kingdom are officially in Tyreke’s hand. And apparently, he’s driving the hottest and most efficient car around.

Also, be sure to check out this video from Kings TV which was a halftime feature the other day on Tyreke’s ability to take it strong to the rim.

How good do you think Tyreke Evans will become?

