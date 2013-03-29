Tyreke Evans Makes An Unbelievable 360-Degree Layup

#Video
03.29.13 5 years ago

Quietly, Tyreke Evans has been having a productive, and efficient, season with Sacramento. He’s not putting up the numbers he did as a rookie, but his shooting is up to nearly 48 percent. His turnovers are at a career-low, and he’s finally starting to become somewhat of a consistent shooter. Somewhat. Evans does still have a ton of talent, showcased here with a crazy 360-degree layup in Phoenix last night.

Have you ever made a 360 layup in a game?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagSACRAMENTO KINGSTYREKE EVANSvideo

