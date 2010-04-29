Tyreke Evans officially named NBA Rookie of the Year

Maybe it’s because a player can only win the award once in their lifetime, or maybe it’s because the top candidates are usually on Lottery teams with fan bases that have nothing else to do in the latter part of the season. But the NBA Rookie of the Year debate seems to be the most hotly contested argument every year this side of MVP.
After we’ve argued the merits of the 2010 R.O.Y. contenders for months, the voters got it right (if you ask me) by giving the trophy to Tyreke Evans.
Averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, Tyreke became only the fourth rookie to drop 20-5-5 numbers, joining Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the royal class. Although his Sacramento Kings only won 25 games, Tyreke was an instant star that could realistically be a Top-10 player in the NBA within two years.
Tyreke got 67 of a possible 123 first-place votes, and 491 points overall by the voting score system. Stephen Curry finished second with 391 points (43 first-place votes), while Brandon Jennings was third with 204 points (12 first-place votes). Darren Collison, Jonny Flynn and Taj Gibson were the other vote-getters, with Collison receiving one first-place vote.
Gumby fans everywhere are crying now.
Now, if Gumby comes out and drops 60 on the Hawks, it shows that he uses that shit as motivation and will be a very good star in this league. If he disappears…well that proves shit too.
At least the people voting got it right, Reke was fucking amazing this year.
Reke was incredible when you look at his numbers in historical perspective, sad that Yung Buck didn’t get the nod but he is gaining priceless experience right now in the playoffs. Will be scary to see how good Reke, Buck, and Steph Curry can get in the next few years.
What crackhead gave Darren Collison a 1st place vote? Somebody hold this clown accountable. Collision may not have even been the best rookie on his own team.
Remember when Emeka Okafor won the ROY over Ben Gordon and Dwight Howard? Knowing what you know now, whose career would you rather have had?
I’m no prophet but I get a feeling this is going to be similar with Evans, Curry, and Jennings.
Just a reminder that in this talk of Mike, Bron and Oscar doin the 20, 5, 5, I’d just like to remind heads that
Magic averaged 18, 7, 7 in his rookie year…
this was always just a debate, nothing more. my man…
oh a i saw the press conference at arco. grant napear is on the jock.
@ k dizzle,
just twoooo more pts lol
@ isotope,
what?? i kinda see reke in d wade’s mold. if he can even be half way as nice as dwyane, he’s already better than steph and brandon.
how many players avg 20 5 5 this year?
evans, lebron and kobe?
Dimemag got the east coast bias against Curry. Stephen is already a better player than Tyreke. Tyreke is a better athlete, but Curry (can’t dunk) has some Pistol Pete/Steve Nash type skills. Also, Tyreke’s squad is better than Stephen’s D-league all-star squad. Next year Curry’s going to be a beast!
I tried to let everyone know before the draft Tyreke would be ROY. I still think he will be the best of this draft as well. I like Curry and Jennings too, but Reke is a beast on the court.
This must mean that Young Buck is getting the MVP!
Jennings is that new dude to hate,
THIRD?!?!
Curry is dope, I really like all three players,
but Curry nellied balled his numbers and Jennings got a team to the damned playoffs, where their olympian was hurt and bogut is down, and just, DAMN.
I will concede Reke deserved it, 20-5-5 and helping the Kings not be the nets is impressive
The vote was just as it should have been. Kudos for giving props to consistency. Young Buck peaked early, Curry came on late, but Reke was The Man all year.
so glad i got my hands on a gold rookie card! ;)
Ridiculous. Just ridiculous.
How does a great player on arguably one of the worst rosters in the NBA NOT tear apart the league. They don’t even have Kevin Martin anymore to get buckets. Their team did absolutely nothing this season. He led a lottery team BACK to the lottery. Jennings led a lottery team to the playoffs when EVERYONE counted the Bucks out.
I understand the Bucks have a more talented roster, but they don’t make the playoffs without Jennings. No way. It goes back to the MVP argument: do you choose the guy who scores and million points a game, but his team sucks or do you choose the guy who also puts up good numbers but actually wins games. You shouldn’t take away from Jennings just because his squad is better.
I’m admittedly a homer here, but I’m trying to be as neutral as possible. It just strikes me as odd to not reward a player whose maturity was questioned before the season and has now shown he is focused, mature, and is a leader for an underdog team without their best player.
Go Bucks, can’t wait for game 6 tomorrow.
@ Boofrog
Without Salmons the Bucks wouldn’t have made the playoffs. They were barely in and on their way out before they picked him up and the team began to go on a tear. I’ll admit though, Jennings is showing crazy swag and maturity right now in the playoffs, but playoff play and stats don’t count in R.O.Y voting. But yeah, in my opinion I don’t think Jennings was the reason your Bucks made the playoffs. He is the reason they’re tearing up the Hawks right now though!!! I’m looking forward to tomorrow night’s game as well!
BJ DID NOT GET THE BUCKS TO THE PLAYOFFS…I REPEAT HE DID NOT GET THE BUCKS TO THE PLAYOFFS. Andrew Bogut and the coach got the bucks to the playoffs. BJ just helped.
I agree with quest??? Put Tyreke on the Bucks and tell me their record wouldn’t have been better.
Atom sums it up best. Jennings and Curry may have deserved it but Tyreke deserved it more. It went to the right guy.
As far as Darren Collision getting a first-place vote. I’m betting it was Stu Jackson who voted for him. Stu f*cks up everything he touches. The new game ball a couple yrs ago, suspending Amare/Diaw for Horry’s flagrant foul on Nash in ’07, suggesting the idea to shorten the 3-pt line, and the Vancouver Grizzlies debacle (Big Country for a max contract?? ridiculous).
He must be Lewinsky-ing stern.
Swiss Chocolate… Curry can dunk.