Tyreke Evans officially named NBA Rookie of the Year

Maybe it’s because a player can only win the award once in their lifetime, or maybe it’s because the top candidates are usually on Lottery teams with fan bases that have nothing else to do in the latter part of the season. But the NBA Rookie of the Year debate seems to be the most hotly contested argument every year this side of MVP.

After we’ve argued the merits of the 2010 R.O.Y. contenders for months, the voters got it right (if you ask me) by giving the trophy to Tyreke Evans.

Averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, Tyreke became only the fourth rookie to drop 20-5-5 numbers, joining Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the royal class. Although his Sacramento Kings only won 25 games, Tyreke was an instant star that could realistically be a Top-10 player in the NBA within two years.

Tyreke got 67 of a possible 123 first-place votes, and 491 points overall by the voting score system. Stephen Curry finished second with 391 points (43 first-place votes), while Brandon Jennings was third with 204 points (12 first-place votes). Darren Collison, Jonny Flynn and Taj Gibson were the other vote-getters, with Collison receiving one first-place vote.

