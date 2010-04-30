Tyreke Evans, Stephen Curry headline NBA All-Rookie Team

Remember back when the 2009 NBA Draft class was almost universally panned as weak and top-heavy, with Blake Griffin pegged as the only player even resembling a future All-Star?
Sometime around the middle of this season, it became clear a lot of experts were wrong. Even with Griffin out injured for the year, Tyreke Evans, Brandon Jennings and Stephen Curry led an ’09 class that turned out to produce what looks like a handful of future All-Stars and a couple certified superstars.
One day after Evans was named Rookie of the Year, he joined Jennings and Curry as unanimous picks for the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Hornets point guard Darren Collison and Bulls forward Taj Gibson rounded out the first unit.
Jonny Flynn (Minnesota), Marcus Thornton (New Orleans), James Harden (Oklahoma City), Jonas Jerebko (Detroit) and DeJuan Blair (San Antonio) made up the Second Team.
We can’t really argue with any of the picks — maybe Blair could go ahead of Gibson on the First Team — and it’s only another testament to how deep this draft class is that some of the guys who didn’t make it onto the two All-Rookie Teams might have gotten recognition in years past. Omri Casspi, Ty Lawson, Chase Budinger, Wes Matthews, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday were among those not voted onto the two teams.
Yeah, sounds about right. Casspi’s game went crappy after he played HORSE.
Wheres BJ Mullins?
And with the eighth pick in the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select… Jordan Hill.
I guess picking position didn’t matter as they have 4 guards and one forward.
I agree. Blair got robbed, just like he did as the Rookie/Sophomore game MVP.
As a Raps fan, I’m pleased with DeRozan’s development through his rookie year even though he maintained a spot below the radar.
He was a bit inconsistant but played within himself and his lack of experience never really hurt the Raps.
He averaged nearly identical stats as Harden (both about 9 and 3) and should easily be mentioned amongst the likes of Thornton (14 and 3), Blair (4 and 4) and Jerebko (9 and 6) in terms of what they contributed to their teams.
That said, the First Team is on a whole different level.
SO glad they did the right thing and didn’t try to pull enough forwards out of the woodwork to put on the 1st team.
terrence williams, although i agree is not as good as most of the players on the actual rookie teams, should have gotten stronger consideration… mainly with the way he closed out the year… eastern conference rookie of the year for april… averaging a triple double at home… just a look at whats to come from T-Will
What do you all think about:
pg-Jennings sg-Evans sf-Jerebko pf-Gibson c-Ibaka
Why is Curry the display pic?
Cause he is sexy LOL
Taj Gibson (starting for a playoff team) and Brandon Jennings (55 point game) may have already peaked.
Wes Matthews should have been 2nd team.