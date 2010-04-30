Tyreke Evans, Stephen Curry headline NBA All-Rookie Team

Remember back when the 2009 NBA Draft class was almost universally panned as weak and top-heavy, with Blake Griffin pegged as the only player even resembling a future All-Star?

Sometime around the middle of this season, it became clear a lot of experts were wrong. Even with Griffin out injured for the year, Tyreke Evans, Brandon Jennings and Stephen Curry led an ’09 class that turned out to produce what looks like a handful of future All-Stars and a couple certified superstars.

One day after Evans was named Rookie of the Year, he joined Jennings and Curry as unanimous picks for the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Hornets point guard Darren Collison and Bulls forward Taj Gibson rounded out the first unit.

Jonny Flynn (Minnesota), Marcus Thornton (New Orleans), James Harden (Oklahoma City), Jonas Jerebko (Detroit) and DeJuan Blair (San Antonio) made up the Second Team.

We can’t really argue with any of the picks — maybe Blair could go ahead of Gibson on the First Team — and it’s only another testament to how deep this draft class is that some of the guys who didn’t make it onto the two All-Rookie Teams might have gotten recognition in years past. Omri Casspi, Ty Lawson, Chase Budinger, Wes Matthews, DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday were among those not voted onto the two teams.