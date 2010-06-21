Tyreke Evans Treated Like A King At House Of Hoops

We told you that NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans was going to be making an appearance at the House of Hoops in Cherry Hill, N.J. this past weekend And for everyone that made the trip, they were in for a treat. Check out some tidbits from the event, along with some photos, after the jump.

Hailing from the area, Tyreke’s appearance was more a celebration than anything else. After taking home ROY honors, over 100 local high school basketball players came out to show their love with Philly’s own DJ Truuf on the turntables and Izzo from 100.3 The Beat hosting the Q&A session. Amongst other things, the two chopped it up about going from college to the pros, and how it felt finishing his first full NBA season with some hardware. Also, some lucky guests received signed Rookie of the Year tees or basketballs.

But for those of you on the West Coast that couldn’t make it, don’t fret. The next House of Hoops grand opening event will be taking place in Seattle, Wash., at South Center with Brandon Roy in the house. Be sure to mark it on your calendars for Friday, July 2nd from 2pm – 4pm.