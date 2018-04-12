Tyronn Lue Couldn’t Help But Compare The Cavs To A Daytime Soap Opera

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.12.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers inevitably operate under a tremendous amount of scrutiny. That goes with the territory when you have LeBron James on your team and the expectations every season are basically championship or bust.

The 2017-2018 season brought the upheaval in spades. It started with Kyrie Irving forcing a trade to the Celtics last summer, which was only the beginning as the Isaiah Thomas debacle dragged on all the way to the February trade deadline.

Amid all the inconsistent play, the front office drastically revamped the roster by orchestrating a mega-deal that brought back a slew of young talent, yet with all that talent comes inexperience that could prove costly when the postseason gets underway this weekend.

For head coach Tyronn Lue, it’s all par for the course. He’s been around the team long enough to know that the stress and uncertainty is simply a way of life for the Cavs. But this year, it finally caught up to him as he was forced to take a brief leave of absence to deal with a stress-related health issue. That explains his obvious exasperation with the never-ending amount of stress, while also highlighting that when it comes time to get it together, they always find a way to do so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesTyronn Lue

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 35 mins ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP