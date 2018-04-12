Tyronn Lue Couldn’t Help But Compare The Cavs To A Daytime Soap Opera

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers inevitably operate under a tremendous amount of scrutiny. That goes with the territory when you have LeBron James on your team and the expectations every season are basically championship or bust.

The 2017-2018 season brought the upheaval in spades. It started with Kyrie Irving forcing a trade to the Celtics last summer, which was only the beginning as the Isaiah Thomas debacle dragged on all the way to the February trade deadline.

Amid all the inconsistent play, the front office drastically revamped the roster by orchestrating a mega-deal that brought back a slew of young talent, yet with all that talent comes inexperience that could prove costly when the postseason gets underway this weekend.

For head coach Tyronn Lue, it’s all par for the course. He’s been around the team long enough to know that the stress and uncertainty is simply a way of life for the Cavs. But this year, it finally caught up to him as he was forced to take a brief leave of absence to deal with a stress-related health issue. That explains his obvious exasperation with the never-ending amount of stress, while also highlighting that when it comes time to get it together, they always find a way to do so.