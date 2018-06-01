Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals presented a whole lot for fans, players, and coaches to digest. There were moments that will be talked about for the remainder of the series, one of which was an overturned block/charge call that gave Kevin Durant a pair of free throws late in the game.
LeBron James slid in to take a charge, which got called, but the officials reviewed the play and, eventually, determined it was a block. It was a stunning call, not because it’s against the rules (officials actually can do this), but because it’s something you never see and it played a major role in swinging an NBA Finals game.
After the game, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue met with the media. You’re not going to believe this, but he wasn’t especially happy that the call went in Golden State’s favor under such unusual circumstances.
LeBron was red hot & had the ball in his hands up by 2 with 36 seconds left… then they ripped the ball out of his hands & let Durant go to the charity stripe to tie it up. It absolutely changed the course of the game (& the series, which most assumed would be no contest).
Yeah, he must have really been feeling it to pass off when he had Curry in an iso with 10 seconds left.
That is a lot of crying when are down 1 and you had Curry on Lebron with ten seconds to go, Lebron passes up a shot to get pass to Hill who is 80% and gets 2 shots, got an OR after that ties with a chance to win and had all of overtime. That is 4 opportunities to take the win and they pissed them all away. Shut up.
It’s so unfair that the NBA actually called a foul on High Overlord Leflop for NO REASON AT ALL other than he fouled a guy! HOW UNFAIR IS THAT!? WHaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa