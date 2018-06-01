Tyronn Lue Was Understandably Furious Over The Overturned Charge Call In Game 1

06.01.18

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals presented a whole lot for fans, players, and coaches to digest. There were moments that will be talked about for the remainder of the series, one of which was an overturned block/charge call that gave Kevin Durant a pair of free throws late in the game.

LeBron James slid in to take a charge, which got called, but the officials reviewed the play and, eventually, determined it was a block. It was a stunning call, not because it’s against the rules (officials actually can do this), but because it’s something you never see and it played a major role in swinging an NBA Finals game.

After the game, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue met with the media. You’re not going to believe this, but he wasn’t especially happy that the call went in Golden State’s favor under such unusual circumstances.

