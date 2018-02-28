Tyronn Lue Cracked A Joke After He Was Asked About Isaiah Thomas’ ‘Panic Mode’ Comments

#Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
02.27.18


Getty Image

It really looked like the Cleveland Cavaliers were flirting with disaster prior to essentially blowing it all up at the NBA’s trade deadline. There were just so many problems, whether it had to do with how the players fit on the court, the fact that the Cavs possessed the oldest roster in the NBA, or the general discontent that seemed to stem from Cleveland’s acrimonious locker room.

So when Isaiah Thomas told E:60 that the Cavs were in “panic mode” at the deadline, well, that sounded like a fairly accurate assessment. With the stakes riding on this season in Cleveland, the team probably should have gone into panic mode if it believed hitting the reset button was the best course of action.

Still, getting accused of going into “panic mode” isn’t exactly a flattering assessment of where your team was at that point in the season. Tyronn Lue was asked about this while he met with the media before Cleveland played Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and decided to have some fun.

Credit to Lue for taking these sorts of comments as something to laugh at, because I would imagine having your team called out like this isn’t easy. Also, a big ol’ thumbs down to the person who made him stay up there after this, because this was a tremendous line for him to use to wrap up his press conference.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASTyronn Lue

