Tyronn Lue Is Reportedly The Top Candidate For The Lakers Head Coaching Job

03.26.19 7 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from the playoffs, bringing a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a triumphant return to relevance for a franchise that has struggled to regain its former glory in recent years.

Now, the front office will turn its attention to the offseason, during which they’ll likely make significant changes to the roster, with the hope of landing another superstar (or two) to play alongside LeBron.

And speaking of personnel decisions, a coaching change is most certainly on the table. Fair or not, this season hasn’t been kind to Luke Walton’s reputation or his long-term viability with the organization. The latest reports suggest that, if the Lakers do decide to part ways with Walton this summer, former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has emerged as the most likely candidate.

