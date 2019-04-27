Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search seems close to reaching its apex, with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams receiving second interviews to replace Luke Walton this week. According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, Lue is doing a good job making a case for why he should be the man.

Per the report, Lue left a “lasting impression” on both Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, and reportedly offered a look into the type of offensive and defensive schemes he would employ were he to be hired as the Lakers next head coach. He also hit an “emotional chord” with the Lakers brass, invoking his playing days with the franchise with which he won two championship rings, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I’m told Ty Lue struck a very emotional cord in his interview with Lakers leadership.” ICYMI Friday morning: NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on Ty Lue’s candidacy for Lakers coach. pic.twitter.com/EpKBqfhXKm — Stadium (@Stadium) April 27, 2019

Williams also received a second interview with the Lakers this week, while interviewing for the same gig in Phoenix on Friday.

Lue’s prior experience with LeBron James, and offensive schemes that turn the Cavs into an offensive powerhouse by spacing the floor with shooters around James driving and passing ability, surely remains Lue’s biggest selling point as a coach. He already has James’ respect, and was deft at handling the multitude of personalities that dotted those Cavaliers teams, including Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith and others. There’s no word as to when the Lakers would like to announce their next head coach, per the LA Times, but it looks like they’re inching closer to a decision.